CORBIN — Monday night’s meeting of the Corbin City Commission had a jam-packed agenda for August’s regular monthly meeting.
Commissioners tended to hiring, rehiring and recognizing retirements and resignations of several city employees from different departments.
This led to a few sad goodbyes to well-known faces around town.
The announcement of Corbin City Police Lieutenant Jason Moore’s retirement after 21 years of service to the city in the Department came in a letter that will be effective September 1.
The letter from Lt. Moore was full of gratitude and was read by City Clerk Tori Brock during the meeting.
“I want to thank the City and Corbin Police Department for allowing me to fulfill a childhood dream of becoming a police officer,” Moore wrote in his letter. “It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens here in Corbin for the past 21 years. Though I look forward to retiring, I will certainly miss the friendships I have made over the years.”
Moore also served his country. The city commissioners and mayor publicly thanked him for his service after hearing the letter.
Police Chief Rusty Hedrick commented on the successful career Moore had in law enforcement and the National Guard.
“He did an excellent job and I was proud to work beside of him,” the Chief said.
An additional letter from former officer Zackery Strickland was read in the meeting to address his resignation as patrol officer that became effective August 5.
“I will always appreciate the experience and knowledge I have gained during my time here,” he wrote. “I’m just at the time in my life that the timing is not the right time for me to be in this career and I will try again at a later time.”
Mayor Suzie Razmus mentioned she was thankful for his time served in the city of Corbin.
As the city of Corbin lost two officers due to them taking new directions in their life, they also rehired two familiar faces — approved in Monday’s meeting.
Brentley Patrick and Jarrett Carr were rehired as police officers for Corbin.
“This is very exciting and I am happy to have these guys back,” Commissioner Allison Moore said.
Another familiar face and voice will be back in action with the approval of the rehire of David Alsip as a full-time dispatcher as recommended by City Manager Marlon Sams.
Additionally, the commissioners approved Heather Grillion as full-time code enforcement secretary officially after she has been acting in the role for the past month.
“She has done a great job and is really good at reporting and getting everything out,” Sams said. “I recommend we hire her full time.”
Along with the Corbin Police Department, the Parks and Recreation Department also experienced a resignation.
Parks and Rec Director Jeff Chadwell resigned in a letter read on Monday in the public meeting that will be effective on Wednesday, August 23.
This led to the approval of advertising for the director role in Corbin’s Parks and Rec department to fill the soon-to-be empty leadership role.
Matthew Abrams and Gary Caplinger were approved by the commissioners to be added as full-time employees in the Park and Rec Department.
The city Police Department will soon be busy enforcing a new ordinance that makes a portion of Roy Kidd Avenue between the intersection of Roy Kidd and Hamlin Street and the intersection of Roy Kidd and Ford Street on both sides of the avenue a no parking zone.
The first reading of the ordinance establishing this new no parking zone was voted on and passed in Monday’s meeting and will have the second reading on (today) Tuesday.
The community can look forward to a new outdoor fitness court that will be located at 7th and Poplar St. that will be part of the 2023 National Fitness Campaign. The funds to build the area came from grant money in addition to budgeted money from the city to the project as well. The city is scheduled to be fully committed to the project by the end of this year. It will feature a 38 by 38-foot concrete slab that will provide walking space and exercise space for the community.
The health and wellness of the community are on the minds of the mayor and commissioners as they begin to address the health concern of children vaping.
Corbin commissioners were educated on the statistics on the tobacco and vape crisis locally with a presentation from the Whitley County Health Department’s Marcy Rein and Ashley Lawson.
The topic has been mentioned in several city commission meetings in months prior after the city became aware that underaged children were getting easy access to vapes with nicotine and other unknown substances in them.
Rein and Lawson encouraged the community to reach out to state elected officials to encourage them to participate in conversations about the possible mandatory licensing to sell tobacco products. This could potentially help this problem.
“As for local vape stores are concerned, they are on notice. We are cracking down. We are coming for you if you are selling to our kids,” Mayor Razmus warned. “They need to take this seriously because our police department will be coming for you.”
City Attorney Bob Hammons added to the discussion.
“The state needs to take action. I love the licensing idea,” Hammons said. “I remember when we legalized alcohol, we had to have a license to sell and that shut down the bootleggers. I know for a fact the police department and the mayor are going to be very, very active. I have already prosecuted two people in Williamsburg for selling. We can catch them and the penalty is not light.
“These vapes in school not only contain tobacco. They include weed,” Hammons noted.
Rein added her knowledge on the topic.
“Often times, youth do not know what they are vaping. They get them from friends or find them and pick them up,” she warned.
Annexation continues to be a part of the discussion in the city and more people are requesting to annex into Corbin.
The first reading of two similar ordinances that would annex two properties into the city of Corbin according to state law was officially voted on by the commissioners and passed.
The property owners that requested the annexation were husband and wife Danny and Brenda Wallen and Taral LLC. Both of the properties are located on US 25W.
The second public reading of the two ordinances will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday to make the two properties an official part of the city of Corbin.
The success of Corbin Arena events brought a need to hire a full-time box office assistant. Leslie Phelps was approved by the commissioners for full-time employment.
With the growing popularity of the Corbin Arena, the official prohibited items list was approved by the city commissioners and mayor that will help maintain security and safety of those who enjoy the events at The Arena.
The new list is similar to the one already in place but was fashioned after similar policies in place at large facilities like Rupp Arena in Lexington and others large spaces used by the public for events.
The regulations can be found at https://thecorbinarena.com/seating.
Celebration was in order after the successful 2023 NIBROC.
Comments from the commissioners and other departments commended the officers that responded to the scene of what could have been a bad situation on the festival’s Friday evening after someone yelled out, “Shots fired.” Though it was cleared by police, the agency announced it was a false alarm after spectators left in fear.
Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick stood before the city commissioners to praise officers Rose, Miller, Brown and Stewart — all of whom immediately responded to the scene.
“I am very proud of four individuals,” the chief said. “They ran toward the danger. Luckily there was no danger but only the false call of ‘shots fired.’ They were selfless in their actions and handled it very swiftly and I am very proud of them.”
The mayor also mentioned the well-handled startling false alarm at NIBROC.
“I am very proud of them too,” Mayor Razmus stated. “I saw them respond to it. I felt completely confident they had everything under control. You never know it’s a false alarm and people really panicked and they handled it so well and diffused the situation quickly through the social media post of the Corbin Police Department.”
Additionally Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Carpenter commended the officer who responded to the Green Room (for entertainers) at NIBROC during the incident.
“He handled that and took everyone and put them at ease,” Carpenter said.
Razmus chimed in, “He calmed the band down. They got back on stage. We thought it was all over.”
Carpenter commended the team that made NIBROC possible this year.
“I have to say something about Jeff Manns and the Public Works,” he said. “Those guys are just tremendous. From the beginning to the end, they were out there all night and I had more comments about how clean everything was after the event. I think it was a wonderful festival and it wouldn’t have been possible for all those involved.”
“I am really proud of my town,” Razmus said. “That everyone works well together and take personal pride in our hometown festival.”
The city’s signature event has been going strong for 71 years.
