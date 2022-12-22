CORBIN — There was a changing of the guard during Monday’s meeting of the Corbin City Commission as the newly-elected officials were sworn in and two outgoing members were honored.
Chief Circuit Judge Dan Ballou administered the oath of office to returning Mayor Suzie Razmus, Mayor Pro Tem Allison Moore and Commissioner Brandon Shepherd as well as new commissioners John Baker and James Gambrel.
Baker and Gambrel replace Trent Knuckles and Seth Reeves, both of whom opted not to run for re-election. Knuckles and Reeves were presented with clocks as a token of their service to the city.
In other news:
• Corbin Fire Battalion Chief Jack Partin proposed the installation of a Safe Haven baby box at the fire station.
Partin reported he had been working with St. Joseph London to obtain funding for the $15,000 installation.
While the commission recognized the importance of having a safe place for an infant to be surrendered, Mayor Razmus noted that officials must do “due diligence” before moving ahead with the plan. That would include ensuring that the city’s liability insurance would cover it.
Partin said the city could wait about a week but feared the funding could go elsewhere if the commission waits much longer than that to act.
• City Manager Marlon Sams presented a request from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11’s Sherri Chappell in regard to making a portion of Roy Kidd Avenue one way to reduce accidents and increase parking.
Commissioner Reeves said that while he had no objects to the proposal, he felt it would be better to solicit public comment. Knuckles also wanted to hold off, pointing out that the city had reversed a similar decision which proved unpopular and expressing concern that the angled parking proposed could lead to accidents as well.
The commission took no action, with Sams offers to have KYTC present at the next meeting.
• The commission approved a one-time cost of living adjustment of $500 for full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees at a total cost to the city of $62,500.26.
• The commission approved hiring Jordan Davis, Jarvis Allen and Trevor Overbey as part-time firefighters.
• The commission approved acceptance of a stipend funding from Corbin Independent Schools for school resource officers. Depending on the number of days worked, each SRO could receive up to $5,000.
• The commission recognized the Corbin Redhound Marching Band for their best placement ever in state competition.
• Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick reported that 100 children participated in this year’s “Shop with a Cop” at Corbin Walmart on December 14.
