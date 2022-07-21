CORBIN — Monday’s meeting of the Corbin City Commission offered an opportunity for celebration as officials recognized two milestones.
The meeting began with the celebration of the Corbin High School girls softball team, who were the region champions. The commission presented the team with a Corbin Colonel declaration, the city’s highest honor. The girls were excited and proud as they lined up for a photo with Mayor Razmus and commissioners Marlon Sams, Allison Moore, Trent Knuckles, and Brandon Shepherd.
Another item on the agenda, and perhaps a bittersweet moment in the meeting, was the reading and acceptance of William Rose’s resignation from the police department as an SRO (School Resource Officer).
“I, William Rose, have come to the extremely hard decision that I will retire from the Police Department effective July 31st, 2022. I would like to thank the people of Corbin for allowing me to serve them in this capacity for approximately 21 years,” said Rose in his resignation letter.
He went on to thank his wife Michelle and sons Zachary and Steven Rose then added, “To the members of the police department, you will always be in my thoughts and prayers for the difficult tasks you are asked to do for society.”
“We will miss you very much,” Mayor Razmus told Rose. “Thank you for everything you have done for our city.”
When asked about his decision to retire, Rose said, “After talking with my wife, I decided the time was now.”
Rose plans on spending his retirement with his wife and wood working. He will also miss the Corbin Elementary School.
In other business, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen asked the commission to consider the establishment of an Entertainment Destination Center (EDC).
Monhollen explained that an EDC is essentially a license that allows the city to open a district to whatever size or boundaries they want during certain events such as the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In, October Fest, and/or locations such as the Volleyball Court, and eventually the Farmer’s Market Pavilion. It would allow for open containers and the potential to bring more people into local businesses.
Before bring the proposal back to the commission, Monhollen had gathered information from at least seven other cities which had successfully implemented EDCs. The boundaries of the proposed Corbin EDC would include Main and Depot Streets and to 7th and Bourdin Hill.
The city would need to obtain an EDC license every year if the commission would like to implement an ordinance — obtained through the state Alcohol Beverage Control office at a cost between $2300-$2600 per year. Restaurants would not have to obtain an additional license as their current alcohol license would be sufficient. Only outside vendors would need to obtain the additional license to serve alcohol during an EDC event.
When questioned if she had spoken to the police or fire departments about covering an EDC event, Monhollen revealed that she had not yet spoken to anyone because she wanted to present this idea to the board first. Since he present, Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick came up to speak on behalf of that department.
“I don’t really have a problem with it,” the chief said. “I think that it will take some time depending on what venue is downtown. If it’s a car show, typically that crowd isn’t rowdy, and we won’t need that many officers. It’s going to take some getting used to. As far as the boundaries, I think that will be a learning curve also.”
Monhollen also discussed the possibility of designing cups with the Corbin logo and a QR code so EDC attendees could scan the code to get a list of rules and a map of the boundaries of the event.
The commission will be taking the EDC into consideration and finessing the proposal with Monhollen. The commission asked for a week to truly consider what it would mean to implement an EDC.
Other items on the agenda were discussing allowing Planet Earth PC to put up security cameras that the police department could use to monitor the dog park. They also discussed hiring more SROs — in particular, retired officer Greg Hill.
“He’s a retired State Police Officer,” said Chief Hedrick. “He’s DARE-certified and he’s trained in the school shooting training.”
Hedrick brought up this issue as Tony Dingus and Bill Elliot are leaving to go to the sheriff’s office. The school district pays the officers through a grant that reimburses the city for their work. The commission agreed to hire Hill as an SRO. While he may be working during the summer, his primary duties will fall during the school year.
Mayor Razmus also recommended the reappointment of Sudhir Patel to the Tourism Board at the request of the South Corbin Hotel Association.
“They have given us a list of three names, and they have requested that we reappoint Sudhir Patel, who has done a fabulous job,” the mayor said. “He has represented the South Corbin Hotel Association for many, many years and I would like to reappoint him.”
The motion to reappoint Patel passed and then the Commission went into an executive session before adjourning.
