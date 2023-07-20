CORBIN — Meeting twice this week, Corbin City Commissioners are making sure Eli Hill’s love for local baseball will forever be in the hearts of those who play his favorite sport at Miller Park.
The popular eight-year-old died in an accident last March. His mother, Ashley Hill, said Eli had a list of games he son wanted to see played at Miller Park that was found after the accident and he anticipated the day he could play in the new space. Unfortunately, Eli didn’t have that opportunity, but many local children who love baseball will.
Commissioners have decided at Monday’s regular meeting to dedicate a field at the newly-updated Miller Park in young Eli’s honor.
“We really feel like Eli ignited a love in our community,” Ashley said.
Ashley thanked the city commissioners for keeping the memory of the Hills’ son alive by naming a field after Eli at Miller Park. She also mentioned that they were thankful and surprised by the memorial aisle at Rotary Park for Eli.
Marlon Sams, Corbin City Manager, suggested to the Mayor Suzie Razmus that Field One coming into the park should be named the Eli Hill Field.
“I’m really glad that we all are in agreement to honor Eli in this way,” Commissioner Allison Moore said.
Mayor Razmus agreed.
“We are super excited to do this,” Razmus said. “Eli Hill will live in our hearts forever and all the children that come and enjoy that park will learn about Eli and what he meant to our community.”
It was an emotional moment for the commissioners and Eli’s family.
“Thank you so much for honoring our son,” Ashley Hill said.
The commissioners then agreed and passed a motion in their meeting on Monday to additionally name the large field after Bill Hoover, the late owner of Pepsi Bottling Company, to join the existing Day Field at Miller Park.
Commissioners then moved forward with the typical topics usually presented in regular meetings.
The new code of conduct for public meetings in Corbin, as discussed in a prior meeting, was reviewed and adopted.
“I believe Commissioner Baker reviewed and went back over and presented this new code of conduct,” Razmus said. “I think it is concise and easy to understand and will apply to any of our board meetings.”
In summary, the code of conduct will apply to citizens, city employees and elected officials. Each speaker will be allowed five minutes to speak unless otherwise permitted by the board or committee being addressed. No signage will be permitted unless necessary to present a topic. It is expected for individuals to respect others. If one does not follow the guidelines, they may be asked to leave or guided out of the public meeting space by appropriate officials.
The commissioners heard from a community member Bryan Reeves and his concern about parking issues on Ford Avenue and the area up to the middle school.
The commissioners agreed — passing a “no parking” ordinance on both sides of the street to help with traffic flow and fire truck accessibility.
Sams said the new ordinance might take a couple of weeks to be officially arranged but the public can expect this change going forward due to residents having parking available in driveways among their properties.
The commissioners then approved and authorized the necessary parties to execute the agreement with the U.S Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration for the London-Corbin Airport improvement program (AIP) grant.
After Razmus offered the community a new way to submit interest in serving on community boards, the commissioners have been appointing both new and common faces to community boards recently.
The commission approved six individuals in the community for positions on boards in Corbin including the planning and zoning board, tree board, board of adjustments and the city utilities commission.
The City of Corbin is looking to hire two new police officers and three firemen that will be advertised.
The Corbin Arena has been approved to update its weapons policy.
Perhaps affecting the most residents was discussion of the new fiscal year budget, which spanned two days.
Monday saw the first reading of an ordinance adopting the budget for fiscal year from July 1 to June 30, 2024.
“I want to thank John Baker and Brandon Shepherd for all their work on the budget committee,” Razmus said. “That is a very big job and you all did a very good job.”
The commission met again Tuesday afternoon in a brief special-called public meeting to have the second reading of the same budget, which effortlessly was passed.
The general fund has been budgeted at $16.9 million. Departmental allocations in this year’s budget include:
Corbin Arena — $4.4 million
General Government — $1.5 million
Police Department — $3.2 million
Fire Department — $2 million
Public Works — $2.5 million
Special Projects — $2.5 million
Recycling — $568,921
Parks and Recreation — $254,370
Building Inspection — $254,370
Flood Control — $15,000
Downtown — $136,275.
