CORBIN — The City of Corbin Board of Commissioners met on Monday to discuss business in their regular May meeting and welcome new faces to two departments of the city.
The City of Corbin Police Department hired two new full-time officers.
Zackery Strickland and Michael Burke will now be regularly seen in uniform and help make the city safer.
Sarah Reeves, a new appointment for the Historic Preservation Board, was voted in to replace the vacancy of Steve Moore’s position on the board.
“We certainly appreciate Moore’s service and we miss him dearly,” Mayor Suzie Razmus said.
Commissioner Allison Moore wasn’t aware that her father’s position was being filled and was confident in the new appointee.
“I can’t think of anybody better,” Moore said. “He would be proud.”
Coach Armando Cima was on the agenda to bring forth to the board a presentation to request an investment for improvements on the youth soccer field due to the water drainage system making the field unplayable after heavy rain and the need of more storage in addition to the field being resurfaced among smaller projects.
“I am here because there is a facility that is very valuable to our community that needs to be worked on and needs to be fixed,” Coach Cima said. “If we had a developed facility we could have leagues that play there.”
This spring, the local soccer league has 250 players.
“This place is a true community situation. It’s one that is very quickly going away and is something we need to invest in and make sure it doesn’t leave our community,” Cima said.
Commissioner Moore responded to the presentation.
“It is beyond time for this field to get some attention and funding they deserve,” Moore said.
Mayor Razmus agreed.
No decisions were made concerning the matter and the topic would be considered while putting together a budget for the new fiscal year for the city.
The second reading of ordinance 2023-3 successfully was read during the meeting and was described as follows.
“An ordinance annexing a certain tract of real property and establishing the zoning classification for said tract of real property owned by the individual property owner.”
No further discussion of the ordinance was had.
