CORBIN — Corbin’s City Commission wrapped up last week with two special-called meetings held on Thursday and Friday to discuss taxes, pay rates for the police department, and allocations of funds.
Real property tax will be moving to 31.2 cents per $100 assessed value and personal property will be moving to 43.26 cents per $100.
Taxes have decreased from the previous year, but the city will still have more income to allocate as needed.
City Clerk Tori Mouser projected the total revenue will be $1,690,035. With the extra revenue, Mayor Suzie Razmus brought up a discussion of possibly giving the police department a raise.
“What I would like to do,” said Mayor Razmus, “Our police department didn’t get raises (this year). It’s a very competitive market right now. Everybody knows what kind of job they do and how difficult it is. We are behind even though we gave some raises last year especially with patrol men. It sounds like we’ve got some cushion to do so in a couple of departments.”
“With the school board also hiring their new district officers that also frees up (our officers),” pointed out Commissioner Allison Moore.
“That kinda takes that pressure off the city to supply officers (for those) SRO (positions) because we can’t keep enough officers as it is. This works out great. I’m glad they made the decision to do that,” added Razmus.
Corbin Police officers would be getting a dollar raise with starting rates for a police officer being $13.75 as opposed to the current $12.75.
In a motion on the second morning for the reading on this very issue, Mayor Razmus said, “Let’s do a deep dive on this and really figure out why we’re so out of whack in some departments--especially the police department. I think we can talk with Rusty,” she said in reference to Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick, “really get a game plan on how we can control our spending in the police department, but also make sure that we’re giving the appropriate raises. We just want to be smart about it, (make sure that it) makes sense, and (that it is) the best use of taxpayer money.”
In the second meeting, the commission voted to discuss the issue with the police chief.
Commissioner Moore added, “I think everyone agrees that we have an amazing police department and our officers deserve our best. Our goal is to increase officer pay at sustainable rates over time to remain competitive and still be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, rather than giving a larger bump using pandemic and other funding measures which will eventually become depleted like some other departments have done recently.”
In other business, the City Commission also:
• Agreed to reallocate funds from The Municipal Road Aid Funds, LGEA Funds, and House Bill 1 Grant Funds from the General funds into their own bank accounts with Hometown Bank.
• Agreed to hire Curtis Barton, Kenneth Hutton, and Ryan Summers as full-time employees in The Public Works Department.
