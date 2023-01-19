CORBIN — In deference to MLK Day, the Corbin City Commission met in a special-called meeting on Tuesday rather than Monday — fielding several agenda items.
Opening the meeting was Corbin Colonel recognition for over 80 Corbin High School football players. The team not only made it to the Class 4-A state championship game, where they finished runner-up, but also is the first team to go undefeated in the regular season in the entire school program’s history.
After the award was presented business continued as usual, including presentation of the 2022 audit report by Wallace Smallwood with Cloyd and Associates.
“It was a messy audit but there were no underlying issues,” Mayor Suzie Razmus said. “We need to train the newer people but this audit was from last year. I think this problem is mostly solved already.”
Sherry Chapell, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 Engineer, presented a proposition to improve safety on Roy Kidd Avenue.
The proposed solution making a portion of the street one way.
Most of the board was ready to approve the solution but Commissioner Brandon Shepherd reminded the board an action could legally not be taken due to the item on the agenda being exclusively listed as a presentation.
Shepherd commented after the meeting in an interview with The Times-Tribune on the reasoning behind his position regarding this proposed project on Roy Kidd.
“I appreciate the state coming to talk about a perceived safety issue,” he said. “I just want to get more the input from the locals first before we move forward.”
The proposal involves angled parking that Shepherd says was not popular before with the locals in previous projects.
“An actual concern I have about the whole ordeal is with the parking at the Hall Watson Wall,” he continued. “People will have to park and walk in the road up the hill and then try to find a sidewalk so they are going to have to walk in possible traffic.
“I’m open to everything; I am just not comfortable taking action today. Our input about this matters too,” Shepherd said. “It’s a city street and I do feel like we need more input.”
Going forward, Shepherd wants to see crash data from Corbin Police. In addition, he wants to engage the public with this matter to see if they can get more people in the meetings and get their input on it.
“Roy Kidd Avenue is a real busy street not just for people that may live there or businesses. It’s a main artery of the town; people use that street for daily commute. I am going to evaluate the the data and see if this is enough data there to show us that street needs to be one way for safety concerns,” Shepherd said. “I am trying to decide if this is a public safety issue or if we are doing this for other matters. Going forward, after viewing the data on this, if we need to take action on this we will do it in the next meeting next month.”
Mayor Razmus also commented after the special meeting.
“The state is willing to pay money to create 23 new parking spaces. Will it be confusing at first? Yes. Any change is at first, but if it improves safety, it is our duty to me to take the recommendation of engineers that do this for a living,” Mayor Razmus stated. “It’s a city street the state is willing to improve for us and improve safety for all.”
Those interested in the proposed Roy Kidd Avenue project are encouraged to attend the February 21 commission meeting.
Another request from the public came from Corbin Independent Schools Superintendent Dave Cox concerning sidewalk around the football field area on Barbourville Street.
Due to the city owning part of the land, the district needed permission to pave as part of the updates to Campbell Field. The commissioners approved the project.
Community member Shawn Napier addressed the city council about his concerns with parking issues on North Kentucky Avenue that are affecting his access to his personal property. The city council decided to send someone to look at the property and consider the possible solutions that could be taken to address his concerns.
Whitley County Health Department presented the idea of having overdose rescue kits available to the public in areas where large numbers of people gather. The city welcomed the idea and plan a vote at the next meeting.
The Corbin Fire Department updated the council on the new firetruck which is underway to be completed soon.
The City Commission discussed with Battalion Chief Jack Partin the installation of a Safe Haven baby box at the fire station for infant surrender as now allowed by law.
“Why wouldn’t you give the option for women to have a safe option when they feel overwhelmed and unable to take care of their child,” Razmus said. “Where they can know their child will be safe and cared for.”
The Safe Haven Box is estimated to be put in place between five and seven weeks.
“Hopefully we can save some babies,” Partin said.
