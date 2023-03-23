CORBIN — Having been presented with the proposal in January, the Corbin City Commission acted Monday to place the opioid reversal kits known as NaloxBoxes in high-traffic areas throughout the city.
The kits, which contain and give instructions on how to administer naloxone (better known as Narcan) in the event of an overdose, were previously presented to the commission as a partnership opportunity with the Whitley County Health Department. At Monday’s regular monthly meeting, that partnership was approved with one commissioner, John Gambrel, voting no.
The NaloxBoxes will soon be placed in high foot traffic areas in Corbin to provide a life-saving dose of naloxone to be used by the public in case of an emergency situation due to overdoses. Each will be placed on the wall like AEDs (automated external defibrillators) and have gloves, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) mask, two doses of naloxone and informational directions that are easy to read and follow.
This news comes less than a week after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron hosted a forum locally on the fight on fentanyl in Kentucky. Citizens, officials and first responders spoked candidly about the reality of the high number of overdose deaths happening in the Tri-County area.
“I think this is a really great program the health department will be installing here in Corbin,” Commissioner Allison Moore said.
In other news, Mayor Suzie Razmus proposed the idea of applications that will be used to help choose and appoint board members to different boards in the community.
Some examples are board of adjustments, Cumberland Valley ethics board and a planning and zoning board.
“These boards are important,” Razmus said. “They are all important in their own way. I would like to know if those who currently serve on a board want to continue to serve or not and if anyone else in the community might be interested.”
Anyone in the community can apply by accessing the application on the city of Corbin Facebook page or the city website.
The commission also heard from several department heads with updates on the progress some of them were making in projects and events that affect the city.
Corbin Chief of Police Rusty Hedrick gladly shared the new full-time, in-house clinician who has been hired to work with mental health calls and is certified in drug and alcohol counseling.
“This is a testament to you too, Rusty, for implementing this into our department,” Moore told the chief. “It is very forward thinking and it will change a lot of lives.”
Corbin Arena Director Kristi Balla talked about securing rockers Three Doors Down for a concert as well as efforts to host a state championship next year — bringing in hundreds of visitors to the area.
“We … have sold over 30,000 tickets, come through the door of The Arena in the last three weeks,” Balla added.
City Manager Marlon Sams addressed the need for the parking lot at Miller Park to be blacktopped. The commission agreed to spend the money needed to see that Miller Park would be in top shape for the upcoming season.
