CORBIN — The Whitley County Board of Health is weighing the option of closing the Corbin branch of the Whitley County Health Department due to cost effectiveness and what other health departments are doing.
The health department’s budget and programs are approved through a board made of individuals with experience in the health field who can make informed decisions for the county’s public health services provided by the local health department.
The board is now making decisions based on a new public health transformation the state has seen.
According to the Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein, public health funding over the last nearly 15 years has dropped significantly due to the changes since the Affordable Care Act. This has made health care that the health department used to provide like well child visits, birth control and family planning more accessible in the community through other health care providers.
“We don’t provide those services anymore,” Rein said.
Rein provided the board with data and numbers concerning the cost to operate the branch at the last board of health meeting to consider while exploring the possibilities concerning the Corbin branch.
According to Rein, the cost to operate the Corbin location (not including personnel time, insurance, clinic or office supplies, janitorial or repairs) is approximately $77,205 per year. That figure includes expenses like phone, internet, waste, utilities, office equipment lease, safety and pest services, and mileage for staff.
“Our shift away from clinic-based services to community is a statewide thing. It’s a shift to a population approach,” Rein said.
There are also multiple costly maintenance projects, according to Rein, that are needed for the Corbin branch building to function at full capacity in addition to basic operation cost.
“Between May 2022 and end of March 2023, we had 1,190 patient encounters associated with the Corbin clinic and approximately 80% of those were telephonic,” Rein said.
The health department is planning to go back fully in person June 1.
Rein shared she estimates the telephonic encounters will drop down to 40-50 percent when WIC (the women, infants and children nutritional program) will require a face-to-face appointment 1-2 times a year.
The possibility of the Corbin facility closing would not mean services would not be accessible to the Corbin community.
“We are constantly serving Corbin and other areas of Whitley County through things like restaurant inspections, septic systems, work in/with the schools, at festivals, farmers markets and with partners on all kinds of topics like substance use, home visits (home health and HANDS), mobile vaccine, emergency preparedness, and more,” Rein shared. “None of those things has to do with where our base of operations is. We are committed to serving all of Whitley County going far into the future.”
However, this has many in the Corbin community in fear that a valuable resource to the city is being dissolved and leaving Corbin empty handed concerning public health access.
Katrina Davis started a petition at the beginning of April through change.org named “Keep the Corbin Office of Whitley County Health Dept. Open.”
The petition as of late Monday had 57 signatures.
“I think we have some new opportunities with a new mobile clinic in which I think we can better serve the community with that going to places in the community to meet the people where they are,” Rein said. “We know there is a significant transportation challenge in our community.”
The Williamsburg branch is 16 miles away from the Corbin location.
The mobile unit was purchased using funding from the Covid-19 pandemic and is due to be delivered by the end of May due to supply chain delays.
Rein mentioned the decision to get the unit was made before discussion of closing the Corbin branch came to the board of health’s attention.
“If you have transportation issues, five miles or 16 miles, the numbers are irrelevant,” Rein said. “Transportation problems are transportation problems. It’s difficult for people to solve. Our mobile clinic is hopefully really going to help impact that.”
The local Board of Health will meet on Monday, June 19, to discuss and make a decision about the Corbin branch of the Whitley Health Department.
The meeting is an open meeting and the public is able to attend either in person or virtually through a Zoom link provided on the Whitley County Health Department’s website.
If one wishes to make a public comment in the meeting one must e-mail a request to whitley.healthinfo@ky.gov.
“The board ultimately makes the final decision,” Rein said. “I don’t think anyone is making rash decisions here. Everyone is looking at what is good for public health for Whitley County as a whole and the good stewardship of the tax dollars used to provide the services that we have for the community through our health departments.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.