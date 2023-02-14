CORBIN — In their monthly meeting held Thursday, the Corbin Independent Board of Education discussed beginning the process of creating the school district’s own police department.
“The Corbin City Police are having a hard time finding folks to work especially in law enforcement. We decided as a board if it is approved to investigate looking into having our own police department,” Corbin Schools Superintendent David Cox said. “We have the framework for it but we have to have a police chief.”
Officials said the position could be funded mostly by grants.
“The safety of our students is so important to us and the city has helped us with that for so long. It’s nice we are now in the position that we can have our own police force and we are moving there,” member Todd Childers said.
Board members approved the job description for Corbin Independent Police Department Police Chief and created that position for CIPD Police Chief, effective with the upcoming school year starting July 1, 2023.
Board members are also considering ways to assist certified staff in achieving their rank increases.
BloomBoard allows teachers to utilize class experiences and get rank changes which would allow them to get pay increases.
The board discussed the possibility of providing funding for teachers to do a program like BloomBoard both online and in-person.
“There is still going to be conversation about this among the board, but one thing I believe our district to lean towards is perhaps to let the teachers see what program fits them best,” Supt. Cox said. “We can see how much help the district can do and help pay for some of the fees.”
The budget for the program has yet to be determined.
“We are in a great shape budgetwise but it’s something we need to look at,” Cox said. “We are still in the infancy of figuring out how we will do it.”
Board members also celebrated Career and Technical Education Month, and honored ATC (Area Technology Center) Instructor Julia Rollins as February’s Difference Maker.
A proclamation signed by Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and read by Corbin City Manager Marlon Sims officially recognized February as Career and Technical Education Month.
Supt. Cox shared why Career and Technical programs are so important in the educational systems today.
“CTE is a program we feel that is absolutely relevant especially in these times,” Cox said. “We see tremendous things out of our kids that go through these programs.”
The board honored the instructors who help educated the community.
“We appreciate what you do to really give these kids a choice in their life,” Cox said concerning the high school career and technical teachers.
“I think to get kids to doing something, especially hands on that will keep them engaged in school. It flows out into all the other classes as well and it is just wonderful,” Vice Chair Carcille Burchette said. “This provides a hook for the students.”
As part of CTE recognition, Rollins was recognized as this month’s Difference Maker for her dedication to her students in the health science nursing CTE program. She often calls her students her babies and they refer to her as “Momma Rollins.” Rollins has been helping educate future medical professionals for our community for years.
Rounding out the recognitions, the board celebrated the work the district’s Family Resource and Youth Service Centers have been doing in our community.
“They help kids who have a hard time with anything from food, clothing, to counseling,” Cox said.
FRYSC Appreciation Week was last week, Feb. 6-10. The presenter of the award, Chief Information Officer Jason Coguer, explained how important FRYSCs are to the community.
“These people do a lot of behind the scenes work that teachers have to have because if you can not remove the barriers, if these kids come to school hungry or don’t have the proper clothing or if the student is worried about who is going to pay the electric bill, they aren’t going to be in the right state of mind to learn,” Coguer said. “This is how I would sum up what these folks do on a daily basis.”
They help remove chronic stress for kids so they have a level playing ground, Cox added. This is something important to the success of children making it to graduation.
As a last matter of business, the board announced that graduation would be moved to May 28 at 1 p.m. for this year.
