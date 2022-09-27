CORBIN — In a special-called meeting last Thursday, the Corbin Independent Board of Education voted to approve the job description for classified district security officer(s) as well as to create that position.
After an inquiry from board chair Kim Croley about if both items needed to be combined, Superintendent David Cox said, “Let’s do them together. We want to approve the job description first and then create the position. It’s basically for a district security officer.”
District security officers would substitute for student resource officers, similar to the way substitute teachers fill in for regular teaching staff. The second part of the motion was to allow district security officers to carry a firearm while on school property.
“These are all ex-law enforcement officers,” Cox added.
Board member Todd Childers expressed concern over being able to choose who would fill in as a district security officer or having veto power if they don’t approve as it will not be the school who directly hires the substitute officers.
Supt. Cox said, “The answer is kind of a yes and a no. I don’t get the final say so. We don’t sit in on the interviews. However, they do inform me, and it’s kind of like the site base with the teacher. We’re consulted. I wouldn’t say we have official veto powers but if it’s someone I feel strongly about in the past, we’re able to go a different direction. The only issue is that it’s not official and it’s not in writing.”
Childers went on to make the motion, which passed on a second by Keith Gibson.
Another item on the agenda was to approve BG-2 and BG-3 documents for the Corbin High School football stadium renovation, bringing the project closer to breaking ground.
The meeting ended with an executive session and then adjournment.
