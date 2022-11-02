CORBIN — The Corbin Independent Board of Education met in special session last Wednesday to award several bids needed for the updating of Campbell Field.
The unanimous vote was somewhat bittersweet, as evidenced by board member Carcille Burchette’s opening of the discussion.
“I’ll be honest with you, I just don’t like the idea of turf…for several reasons,” Burchette said. “That field is just so full of pride and tradition. That may sound corny but I think a lot of your former players come back and it’s one of the reasons we decided definitely to keep it. Also I think of injuries and things like that. I cannot go along with it without making my comment.”
Burchette’s remarks were met with similar mixed feelings from other district officials.
“We do have a beautiful field,” board chair Kim Croley said, “but the current tide of opinion for people other than you and I, who are not football players, is that turf is the way to go. Of course, you can play on turf in conditions that grass makes it a little more difficult.”
Superintendent David Cox agreed that the choice hadn’t been easy, given that it wasn’t in the original scope of the project. While one of the best grass fields in the commonwealth, he noted that keeping it could put the team at somewhat of a competitive disadvantage since many surrounding schools have already switched to turf.
After talking with Coach Tom Greer, Cox explained that the team would be playing the vast majority of games on turf within a few years but practicing on grass if the switch wasn’t made.
“I completely see your point,” Cox continued to Burchette, “and I think these folks do too. If we had a bad field, it’s a no-brainer.”
Cox also noted that changes from the state in how funding can be spent for a two-year window has made it possible to do projects like the athletic renovation for the first time in decades. He publicly commended architects Clotfelter/Samokar with project manager David Vickers for their efforts.
“I just think that if we don’t do it now, it may be decades before we have the opportunity or the permission to spend the money the way we’re able to right now,” Cox said, adding that academic needs are also currently in good shape. “…I know nobody at this table would even consider any of this if we didn’t have our educational buildings in such good shape.”
The athletic project also includes plans for updating the concourse area, concession stand, restrooms and locker rooms. Croley pointed to the inclusion of an ADA-accessible area for fans as well.
“We’re going to have a designated space for people with mobility challenges, and I think it will make us more inclusive and make people feel more belonging,” she said.
The $9.2 million project (plus $687,000 contingency) is being funded through monies earmarked specifically for construction, which Supt. Cox noted can’t be used for otherwise running the district.
