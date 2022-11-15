CORBIN — Meeting in regular session last Thursday, the Corbin Independent Board of Education approved a resolution authorizing the district’s finance corporation to issue revenue bonds to finance the improvements to facilities at Campbell Field.
The finance corporation is composed of board members but is necessitated by state law in order to allow the district to take on long-term debt.
“Before 1989, the only way that you [schools] could do a bond issue or borrow money was to get the city to do it for you,” explained Bob Tarvin of RSA (Ross, Sinclair & Associates) Advisors.
In this case, the principal amount for the bond project is $9,565,000 to be repaid over 20 years — with the sale set for November 17. The project has been facilitated by the passage earlier this year of House Bill 678, which allows a two-year window for school districts across Kentucky to spend restricted construction funds on extracurricular facilities.
Board chair Kim Croley noted that it’s been a long time since the district was able to really address the athletic complexes, and that the project has been facilitated by the fact that the district’s school facilities were addressed first. Tarvin noted that the district still has a capacity for some $18.4 million should another issue arise.
“We have seen interest rates on municipal bonds double since February,” he added when asked by Superintendent Dave Cox about the factors — average daily attendance and interest rates — that impact the funding.
In other business:
• Supt. Cox presented a proposal to use the former court space at City Hall for school events. More information is expected to be presented at next month’s meeting before the board may be asked to vote. He also noted that the calendar committee is beginning work that may be ready for presentation next month.
• Board members approved the purchase of property located on Master Street adjacent to Corbin Middle School.
• Principal Chris Webb presented an update on Corbin Elementary School.
• The board recognized Corbin Elementary student Miriam Alanso and Corbin girls golf head coach Danielle Hardin as Difference Makers for the month of November.
