CORBIN — The Corbin Independent Board of Education is prepping for the 2023-2024 academic year, meeting on Thursday for their monthly scheduled meeting.
The meeting began by recognizing Liam Rose and Tanner Davis for their work and accomplishments through the Dataseam Registered Apprenticeship.
The certificates of recognition were presented by Brian Gupton, the CEO of Dataseam. The company that provided Davis and Rose with the IT registered Apprenticeship for the summer.
Board members also received a written report on goals in District Comprehensive Improvement Plan (CDIP).
This plan helps teachers clearly know the standards they have and goals for the classroom and helps the student to understand why they are learning the curriculums.
“I like the idea you are asking questions including the ‘why’ because I think if students understand the why, the students will be more susceptive of the lesson and instruction,” Carcille Burchett, Board Vice-Chairperson, said.
When they assess the classroom, they will be pulling students from the classroom and asking why they are learning the material in the classrooms.
In the meeting, the board passed a motion to have the first reading of policies and procedures as discussed by personnel in their yearly retreat. The combined 59 policies and procedures on the agenda were approved for the first reading.
“It’s always a good exercise when we go to the retreat to review the policies and procedures,” Superintendent David Cox said. “I don’t think many people would read them on their own. There’s always a discussion about that some of these procedures really means.”
Board chair Todd Childers chimed in, “Over the years we have caught a few we needed to make changes to.”
Cox agreed.
“You’re right; we had a discussion the other day about AEDs (automatic external defibrillators) and several people at the retreat realized it wasn’t fresh to them,” Cox said. “So we reviewed that.”
Additionally the Board:
• Approved $15 an hour for bus drivers and monitors for 2023 summer school.
• Increased School Psychologist contract to 167 days as of July 1, 2023.
• Created a position for LBD Special Education Instructor due to population increase.
• Approved to allow Supt. Cox to hire three additional teachers for the fiscal year 2023-2024
• Approved Bluegrass Orthopedic to provide district athletic training services for all sports for the 2023-2024 school year at a cost of $35,000
• Approved a BG-1 for Corbin High School’s football stadium renovation.
“It’s been one minor victory after the other,” Cox said about the progress of the football stadium.”
The board also approved acceptance of over $21,000 in grants.
