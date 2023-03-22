CORBIN — The Corbin Board of Education pulled double duty of sorts as they began Thursday evening with a school district Finance Corporation (FC) Meeting before proceeding with their regular monthly meeting.
Bob Tarvin of RSA (Ross, Sinclair & Associates) Advisors reviewed with the Corbin Board of Education the financial state of the district and potential bond opportunities.
“I work with a lot of districts, over 110 districts and you guys are extremely well managed down here,” he told board members.
Tarvin explained that the money using for building projects is restricted money that can only be used for building projects.
“We can’t use this money for other things. If we do not use it for what it is set aside for we can’t use it at all and I see it as our obligation to see taxpayers’ dollars be used as best as we can for kids,” board member Todd Childers said.
Tarvin highlighted that the Board had been good stewards of where the money has been invested in the education system locally.
“We have done a really good job and this board has done a really good job of taking care of our academic needs first,” Superintendent David Cox said.
After the FC meeting, the board of education proceeded with their regular March meeting by recognizing some outstanding teachers, workers, and students.
Each month the Corbin school board recognizes a Difference Maker. For March they highlighted more than one with the first being, Corbin Elementary School Math Interventionist Tara Jones.
Jones began to learn a new language to break the learning barriers for one child to help meet that child’s learning needs.
She took the time on her own to go home in the evenings and teach herself words and phrases in that student’s language. When she was able to come back to school and speak to that student in that language, amazing things started to happen by breaking down the language barrier and increase the student’s ability in the Math area they were struggling with.
Additionally, the District Maintenance Department was highlighted due to the outstanding work they perform among many different outlets and needs the schools have.
“We don’t recognize you every month but we give thanks for you every month,” Supt. Cox said. “Anyone who has a house knows something is always going wrong every day and you all fix those problems and we are thankful.”
Corbin Elementary School Governor’s Cup Champions were recognized for the four consecutive titles they have earned both in the district and regionally.
The board then moved to business as usual and approved the minutes and financial management items on the agenda.
The operation items were approved, leaving out the the approval of constructing and naming of facilities due to vice-chair Carcille Burchette proposing that a person should not have to be deceased to name a facility after them — a stipulation that is currently a part of the requirements to have someone have a building named after them on school property.
“It’s like the old saying goes, ‘Don’t give me flowers after I am dead; give me flowers while I am alive so I can enjoy them,’” Burchette said.
The vice chair then proposed the idea of plaques that could be removed if someone was to make poor choices after a building or place was named after them.
“If something has been done, if they have done things, then shame on them. We did it in good faith in honoring them based on what they have done. All we have to do is remove the plaque if they lose our faith to uphold such a high standard,” Burchette said.
The board decided to discuss the proposal further and save a final decision to the next scheduled board meeting.
Supt. Cox shared an update on the plan on the roundabout to be placed near the Black Diamond cut off.
“We are getting close to finalizing some documents with the transportation cabinet and highway department for the roundabout at the Black Diamond cut off by the primary school,” Cox said.
Cox shared how the roundabout would result in improved traffic flow for school traffic and those in that community. The roundabout could have an exit from the school property but they are still working out the details.
Officals are hoping construction could begin this fall.
