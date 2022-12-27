WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Board of Education is short a member after accepting the resignation of Malorie Cooper.
The board met in special session briefly via Zoom on Monday morning to accept Cooper’s letter of resignation and declare a vacancy for her 3rd District seat.
“All of you know that Ms. Cooper has served the people of the 3rd District for 10 years and she’s no longer a resident of the 3rd District,” board chair Brenda Hill noted in asking for the motion, “so she is no longer eligible to stay in that position.”
Hill wished Cooper, who wasn’t in attendance, well and thanked her for her service on the school board.
Board attorney Tim Crawford explained that the school board has 60 days from the date of vacancy to appoint a replacement until the November 2023 election.
The vacancy must be advertised for two weeks, after which time, applications received will be submitted to the board. Members may then conduct interviews before publicly voting on the new member to fill the vacancy.
After some hesitation, member Brenda Rose made the motion to accept Cooper’s resignation with a second from vice-chair J.E. Jones.
“It’s pretty sad,” Rose said. “We hate to accept her resignation.”
Following unanimous approval from members present, the board voted to adjourn the special-called meeting.
How long Cooper had been living outside the district wasn’t immediately clear. She was recently featured in the December issue of Kentucky School Advocate magazine.
