WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05), Dean of the House, was selected to serve as Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science (CJS) for the 118th Congress.
"I'm honored to be named chairman of this important committee that is tasked with securing funding for a number of agencies and programs that are vital to our nation, including several that would benefit Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District," said Chairman Rogers. "For example, the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration has spurred investment throughout Eastern Kentucky, creating thousands of jobs in the process. In particular, EDA’s Coal Communities program is designed to creatively work with local communities to develop comprehensive strategies to promote economic growth in regions like ours."
The subcommittee also oversees resources to address the opioid epidemic, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Prescription Drug Monitoring programs, and grants for Drug Courts, Veterans Treatment Courts, and other anti-drug task forces.
Additionally, the CJS subcommittee will support law enforcement by providing resources necessary to enhance public safety and prosecute violent crime. The subcommittee will also ensure that our space and science agencies have the tools necessary to keep America on the forefront of innovation and exploration and on track to return Americans to the moon.
“I’m proud to have Chairman Rogers among the outstanding group of Members leading the Appropriations Committee at this critical time for the country. He has helped cut wasteful government spending, while increasing the safety and security of the American people," said Congresswoman Kay Granger, Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee. "As Dean of the House, Chairman Rogers is an exceptional and experienced leader who is committed to passing conservative appropriations bills.”
Congressman Rogers has previously served as Chairman of the full House Appropriations Committee, as well as the subcommittees on State and Foreign Operations, Homeland Security, Transportation, and the former CJS subcommittee.
For more information about Congressman Rogers' work in Washington and at home in Kentucky, visit halrogers.house.gov.
