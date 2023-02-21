Aidan Early was known to be a bright boy, did well in school and — though in Whitley County Middle School — he participated in the JROTC class at the high school. His classmates talked highly of him.
Sadly his life was ended abruptly. Aidan took his own life on Friday, Feb 3.
Aidan’s mother Amy Early suspects bullying played a role in her son’s death but could not release many details due to it being under open investigation by authorities.
“I have suspicions bullying played very much a role in this tragedy,” Amy said. “They are pulling info and investigating but from what we have seen from his personal messages, it looks like bullying played a role.”
Whitley County Board of Education Superintendent John Siler expressed his grief for the tragic event.
“This is an event kids are going to struggle with because he was so well-liked and known at our school,” Siler said. “I was in the school most of the day Monday, the first day the students and teachers were back in. There’s a lot of broken hearts, upset students, teachers and staff.”
The Whitley County Board of Education provided grief counseling in addition to their regular services by local Cumberland River Behavioral Health throughout the week of Aidan’s funeral, and say they will keep the service in the school system as long as it is needed.
“Lot of times being able to communicate your feelings with somebody is helpful whether you are a child or an adult,” Siler said.
Denise Marlett, children’s services assistant director for CRBH and direct supervisor of the child and intervention services in the Whitley County school system, described the services being provided to those affected in the schools.
“We are offering behavioral therapy, psycho-education and if something more is needed, we are referring children to short term sessions with a therapist that last for three sessions if their guardian allows,” Marlett said.
The Superintendent shared his plan to help students cope.
“What I found in the past dealing with the passing of a student or young person, it’s healing and beneficial to his friends and classmates to let them have input in the healing process and express things. There will come a point I am sure some of the students might want to do some things to remember Aidan,” Siler said. “At this time, we do not have any events planned. We are letting the family have their time and have the visitation and funeral and talk with Aidan’s friends and classmates.”
Unfortunately this is not the first instance the school has had to mourn a child due to suicide.
Roughly nine weeks ago, a 12-year-old boy took his own life who attended the same school.
“Why did it take a second kid to do this before an e-mail was sent out,” Early said. “I didn’t find out about the first suicide in the middle school until my son took his own life.”
Parents are beginning to raise their voices on the experiences their children are facing with bullying in Whitley County schools in hopes they will be heard before it’s too late for another child.
One parent, Meagan Privett, removed her children from the area and moved to Louisville to enroll her kids in a new school system to escape the bullying. Her children were struggling with bullying multiple times a week in Whitley County Middle School and nothing was ever done by the school. She said her children now love school and are thriving in Louisville though it was the hardest thing to do to move away from family to get her kids in a better place to learn.
“If mothers don’t speak up, our kids will never be heard because the school isn’t listening and choosing not to see the issues,” Privett warned.
“If we can save other kids by speaking out then that’s our goal. There are signs. Aidan was smart and had good grades. Before the tragedy there were changes in his grades. No one was made aware of it until it was too late. I am good friends with Aidan’s mother. She is hurting deeply and wants to help make aware the issues in our schools.”
Her sister Summer Privett also has three children who currently experience bullying in the Whitley County School system. She has locked arms with her sister to spread awareness for bullying and suicide prevention by creating products through her business, Mama Bear’s Decals and more, and donating 90% of the funds gained from the #forever14 items to help with funeral expenses.
“The decals are seen by others and create a talking point,” Summer said.”Even the smallest things I can do to share his story makes me feel a little better.”
Summer’s son was a classmate of Aidan and has been particularly affected by the sudden loss of his friend. She said her son is hurting but is helping take care of other students when they are sad which made her a proud mother.
“I haven’t had time to process this one,” she said. “I’ve just been trying to raise awareness and be there for all my kids. People have been reaching out to me and my sister on how they can help the family. I have been busy, and it’s hard for me, let alone young children in middle school to process.”
Marlett said she couldn’t pinpoint a reason to why these tragedies happened. They likely had multiple factors involved.
“Bullying is different in this generation. They can’t go home and run from it because it’s happening on social media too,” Marlett said. “Technology has changed everything.”
When addressed with the concerns of bullying on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Superintendent Siler said he was not made aware of any such problem.
“No bullying has been mentioned to me,” he said. “I don’t know which parents reached out to you. Nothing from the middle school administration was reported to me concerning bullying.”
However, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that was no longer the case when the community gathered on the steps of the Whitley County Board of Education, protesting against bullying and displaying signs for suicide awareness.
The family of Aidan, Daniel Edmonson and Savannah Engle, both recent graduates of Whitley County schools, planned the protest. They said they were victims of bullying all the way through school. Edmonson said it usually had to do with his size in middle school, and Engle said it was usually racist comments due to her skin color.
This is one of many reasons why they are speaking up for others. They have been in the same shoes as Aidan and others who have experienced bullying.
Members of the community gathered from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the 15th to peacefully make their voices be heard.
“Nobody from the board (BOE) said anything or reached out to us in any way until we were protesting. It was another guy out there calling John Siler saying we are out here — why aren’t you answering our questions or saying anything,” Edmonson said, “I think it took two or three phone calls before John Siler reached out to talk to us.”
Aidan’s mother Amy, among three of his siblings, attended the Whitley County Board of Education meeting held on Feb. 16. Amy and 12-year-old Taylor expressed the concerns they had about bullying.
Amy shared how she thought her son and other siblings had been treated differently by teachers due to him being related to someone in their family who had caused trouble in school in the past.
“Everyone has to be treated as their own individual,” Amy said. “Just because someone is associated with a last name doesn’t mean that is how they are going to act.”
Taylor McCullah shared her concerns as a student seeing bullying first-hand while standing by her mother Amy during the BOE meeting.
“Whenever everyone is around, a lot of kids say things about others and not even notice they are saying it,” McCullah said. “It makes me mad that to see nobody is doing anything about it. A lot of people are sitting around feeling concerned but they don’t say anything and no one is doing anything and there is going to be a kid there suffering and feeling sad, and it just doesn’t feel right to me.”
Superintendent Siler responded to both Amy and Aidan’s sister Taylor’s concerns.
“I spoke with Daniel yesterday and we shared with him some of the things we are trying to put in place with our local partners. Comp care and training for awareness for our kids that may be feeling in crisis, like you said, and emotion that they aren’t sure how to deal with it. We want to reach out to each kid in the school.”
Amy responded:
“A lot of the issues we have in our schools is not just with students. We have teachers in these schools with major issues,” Amy shared. “It’s just the honest truth. Kids shouldn’t know that because teachers know certain parents they should hide things. That shouldn’t be done.”
Siler addressed this concern.
“We want open communication. It’s important they can communicate to administrators, teachers and counselors we have,” Siler responded. “Absolutely, communication can resolve a lot of issues.”
Amy said after the BOE meeting she is glad they are beginning to put certain practices in place, but it just simply doesn’t address all the problems.
Behavioral health professionals are also trying to equip the community with what they need to overcome the tragedy and the effects tragedies like this one often bring.
“There is a concern because statistics have shown that when there is one, there is a higher possible increase of suicidal ideation attempts when they know of one that has happened,” Marlett said. “It’s what we are working with the new programming to hopefully prevent.”
Marlett said how swift the school has been to make behavioral health services easily accessible during a time of crisis. It has opened many doors to educate and listen to the concerns of the community.
“We have had several children come in and address the concerns about their classmates that may have said something or worried them,” Marlette said. “They have even mentioned kids in other schools and we have worked with officials to make sure those children are reached too.”
Amy, Aidan’s mother, said she thinks people are beginning to notice the problems in the local school.
“I think people are getting tired of the schools being the way they are and are seeing there needs to be change.”
If you or someone you know struggles with suicidal thoughts, reach out to the national suicide and crisis hotline by calling or texting 988.
