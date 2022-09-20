TRI-COUNTY — Locally the spread of Covid remains high despite the latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing a substantial increase in counties with a low community level in Kentucky.
In the September 16 report, 31 Kentucky counties were shown to be in the green category, 45 were yellow, with the remaining 44 in the red — including Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties. Just two weeks before on September 2, the map had eight green counties, 42 yellow and 70 in the red.
Going back to July 29, Kentucky had 80 red counties, and 40 were yellow. There were no green counties at that time.
These changes correspond to data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health that showed a 30% decline in new cases over the previous week, along with fewer deaths and a continued drop in the state’s positivity rate for COVID tests.
While the World Health Organization has stated the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, Governor Andy Beshear wouldn’t go that far.
“I’d like to see the end, I’d like it to be here, I’d like to move past it,” the governor said recently. “What the head of the WHO said, and I think he’s right, is let’s make sure we’re playing the game until the very end. Make sure we continue to get vaccinated, make good decisions, to look at the map and ultimately protect ourselves. The end might be in sight, but until we’re actually at the end, this could still take lives.”
Kentucky Today contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.