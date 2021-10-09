The purpose of the initiative is to increase COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and access in Kentucky, by awarding organizations across the state with grants of up to $25,000, to pursue efforts toward improving vaccination rates.
The types of organizations eligible for the grant program include non-profits, local health departments, community health centers, schools, faith centers, local civic groups, private health providers and other organizations with a strong standing in their community.
“KAHP has been the most prominent organization in the commonwealth when it comes to offering incentives, promotions and programming around vaccinations, to the point where we were fielding a high volume of partnership inquiries,” said executive director, Tom Stephens. “The grant program is our way of formalizing the process and empowering groups to scale-up or stand-up outreach that they think best fits their community. After lagging early, Kentucky has outpaced vaccination rates in the country since July. Health plans are continuing to press the pace because vaccines are clearly the best defense against hospitalization and death.”
This is not the first such effort for the association, which recently completed a Disney trip sweepstakes for 20 grand prize winners who received their shots during the month of September.
In partnership with Volunteers of America Mid-states, KAHP launched “Take 1 for the Team,” a hyper-local, targeted vaccine outreach and incentive campaign in Clay County, which combined heavy digital advertising featuring local influencers like pastors, coaches, doctors and others; as well as offers for free food, free drawings for cash prizes, a free professional wrestling match and a competition between local schools for $6,000 in sports equipment.
KAHP also provided an unlimited ride wristband and $20 gift card to all individuals who received the vaccine at the Kentucky State Fair.
Groups interested in using the funds for outreach, communication, education, training, transportation or support can find more details and apply by visiting KAHP.org. Organizations are eligible to apply for a grant if they serve community members who reside in any Kentucky county. However, prioritization will be placed on funding projects in counties with vaccination rates below 40%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.