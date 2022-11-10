CORBIN — The third annual Colonel Sanders Half Marathon is set for Saturday, along with the second edition of the 10k and a new race for kids.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said that registrants for the races were down, but the community support is still high as volunteers are ready to help make the race a fun event for those participating.
“I don’t know if we’re down because more races have gone live this year instead of virtual,” Monhollen said. She also noted the Rockcastle County Half Marathon is next weekend which could have led to runners choosing one or the other since a runner can’t recover from a race in a week.
Monhollen admitted she was disappointed in the decrease in registration.
“We feel we put on a really good quality event with great T-shirts and great swag,” she said.
The half marathon, which takes off at 8:15 a.m., has 100 registrants — a decrease from the 171 that registered last year.
The 10k, which is set for an 8:30 a.m. start time, has 81 registered to participate.
The new kids race is a 1.1-mile run. It is supposed to be the final leg of a half marathon that the kids can complete throughout the year with the kids running 12 miles at another time to reach the 13.1-mile length of the half marathon.
There are 13 kids ranging from 3 to 12 signed up to participate.
The race will begin on Depot Street at the finish line. The kids will run down Depot Street, turn around and come back to finish in the finish line chute.
Monhollen said the community seems to think hosting the race is “cool.”
“The community is very supportive of the race,” Monhollen said. “[It is] really fun where the race is in town through downtown Corbin, people will come outside of their homes and cheer the runners on.”
The other way people support the race is some people may not want to run but want to support the cause that they’re giving to so they’ll go online and make a donation.
“It seems like the community thinks it’s a pretty cool thing,” she said.
Local organizations and students also volunteer to guide runners and provide water at hydration stations along the course.
“It takes us about 200 people to pull this event off,” Monhollen said.
Monhollen said one of her favorite parts of the event is seeing people embrace the theme and dress up for the race.
“I think it’s going to be another great year,” she added. “I always look forward to seeing the first place overall winner of the half marathon primarily because the half marathon takes a lot of endurance, takes a lot of mental stamina. It’s so impressive.”
She said about 20 percent of registrants are from out of state this year.
“While running is an individual sport, I know there’s camaraderie on the course. It’s nice to see the groups of runners that come from out of state and all the fans and loved ones who come to support them,” Monhollen said.
Motorists should be aware that road closures and reroutes will be in place Saturday morning as the runners work their way through the course. The half marathon has a hard cut off time of three and a half hours as the course will be reopened for traffic then.
Depot Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Other streets affected will include Laurel Avenue, Central Street, Ruby Street, Barbourville Street, Wilson Street, Hamlin Street, Master Street, KY 1232, Commonwealth Avenue, West 1629, Engineer Street, 4th and 5th streets, Kentucky Street, 19th Street, Snyder Street, Adkins Street, Roosevelt Street, 20th Street, Early Street, 21st, 23rd, South Main, the Corbin Bypass ramp, and Main Street.
Please allow for extra travel time and detours during this time period and look for alternate routes.
