CORBIN — The School of Innovation Class of 2023 enjoyed their graduation ceremony at Central Baptist Church on Monday evening.
Friends and families stood as the brass quintet played for the graduates walking through the aisles.
Student Services Director Cari Calico opened with a welcoming of the graduates and audience alike to kick off the ceremony. Calico invited graduating senior Emily Messer to the stage.
Messer performed a solo act, singing Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind while playing the guitar.
In addition to receiving their diploma, more than 40 graduates — from SOI, KAPPA (home school program), Corbin High School and Corbin Education Center — were given a challenge coin in remembrance of the difficult times and the triumph in life beyond high school.
Each graduate was called up one by one and issued their diplomas. Collectively, the graduates threw their caps in the air in celebration as the quintet band played as they walked down the aisles.
