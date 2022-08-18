CORBIN — The Corbin City Commission approved Monday extra leave for officers and firefighters after a critical incident.
According to City Clerk Tori Mouser, the new House Bill 562 requires all cities to provide the 48 hours of leave to police and fire department officials due to an incident that might severely alter their day. These incidents could be an officer-involved shooting, an accident resulting in serious injury or death, being a victim of a felonious crime, or the death of a child. Now that the bill has passed, the city officials had to vote on whether they would like to provide pay for an officer or firefighter in the event that they would need to use those 48 hours. All commissioners were in agreement that this new type of leave should be paid.
In other business, approval of the expansion of Campbell Field was also discussed. In exchange for the property next to Campbell Field, the school board will transfer of a property off of Roy Kidd Avenue to the city.
Another item on the agenda that was passed was to vote whether to authorize Mayor Suzie Razmus, who wasn’t in attendance Monday, to sign any or all documents pertaining to contracting with Kellene Turner for the Kentucky Wildlands Mural, which would be going on the Hamlin and Kersey building in Corbin. The name of the mural would be “Welcome to the KY Wildlands.”
The price to have Turner design the mural with the Kentucky Wildlands would be $200.
“We all know Kelly and she does amazing work so I’m excited to see what she comes up with with the Kentucky Wildlands,” said City Commissioner Allison Moore.
Another change by state legislators required commissioners to amend the city’s transient tax ordinance.
Currently, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission collects transient room tax that business owners pay directly to the commission.
“House Bill 8 essentially requires that the online venues be the middle man,” said Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen. “Now when people book through the online booking platform like Airbnb or Vrbo, [they] directly send us the transient tax. and so in order for us to be in compliance with House Bill 8, we have to make a minor amendment to the existing transient tax ordinance so that it includes short-term rentals, which weren’t around in ‘78.”
Monhollen explained that she has to check online rental venues daily to make sure that new short-term rentals, which are by definition rentals from a person who is allowing someone else to rent their home for the purposes of a stay that is less than 30 days, are paying the transient tax.
Monhollen went on to add, “The Kentucky Tourism Association fought state legislature very hard to get them to pass this. Any short-term rental platform that is currently in operation would be required to remit transient tax to the tourism commission.”
The commission agreed to allow the city attorney to take action on this new legislation so collecting the transient tax will be easier on the Tourism Commission.
