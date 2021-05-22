If you receive phone calls or text messages from someone claiming to be City Utilities Electric Department asking you to purchase gift cards to use as payment to avoid disconnection, be aware these calls are scams and are not from City Utilities Commission.
If you are uncertain whether or not you are speaking to an actual CUC employee, you can ask their name and tell them you will call right back.
Their office number is 606-528-4026, option 2 for billing.
