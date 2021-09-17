Some earlier reports described the events as vandalism, but the Twitter account for individuals serving as clinic escorts claimed the city was responsible for the paint job.
“Apparently the city, without notifying anyone from the clinic or city council removed the lines because they were 13 feet apart and not 10 feet apart,” the clinic escort account tweeted. “Can only assume that correct lines will be drawn today?”
Roberto Roldan with WFPL News later tweeted a screenshot of a Metro Public Works statement released to council members and media detailing plans for restriping the buffer zone on Wednesday.
"Public Works crews yesterday striped lines marking the 'buffer zone' at the EMW Women's Surgical Clinic," the statement read. "Those lines had to be adjusted to fit the dimensions listed in the approved ordinance, it was not an act of vandalism. Crews removed the lines last night and are setting up a work zone to, weather-permitting restripe the area between 12:00 and 1:00pm today."
The lines were painted after a long legal battle over Louisville Metro Council’s buffer zone ordinance, which passed by a narrow margin in May. The ordinance was challenged in Western District Court by Kentucky Right to Life and Sisters for Life, a pro-life sidewalk counseling ministry, on the grounds that it infringed upon their constitutional rights of free speech and free exercise of religion.
Last week, a federal judge denied both the pro-life groups’ call for injunctive relief and Metro Government’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Her decision left room for further legal action, but also freed the city to enforce the buffer zone ordinance.
A spokesperson from Metro Public Works, which originally painted the lines on Tuesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
City painted, then painted over, buffer zone lines outside abortion clinic
- By TESSA REDMOND Kentucky Today
-
-
React to this story:
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sarah Gray, age 80, of Beech Bluff, TN passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Jackson, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Oliver Gray, her parents, Charlie and Verna Hollin, and several brothers and sisters. Sarah is survived by her three children: Marsha (Karl) You…
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin Walmart to close at 2 p.m. Wednesday until Friday morning
- Man pleads guilty as jury selection for trial begins; Brock to receive 70-year sentence
- KSP investigating fatal shooting in Whitley County; Indiana man named as victim
- UPDATE: London woman identified as victim in Tuesday morning fatal crash
- Parent asks Corbin BOE to remove mask mandate at Thursday meeting
- Redhound Varsity Club Hall of Fame class announced
- THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Homesick
- Corbin native filming in hometown this weekend for short film
- The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery to compete on new Food Network show tonight at 10 p.m.
- AT GROUND ZERO: Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley spent a month working at Ground Zero
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.