The bridge, which carries I-71 and I-75 traffic across the Ohio River between Covington and Cincinnati, had been closed after two commercial vehicles collided and burst into flames around 2:45 a.m., leading to a lengthy detour on the heavily traveled route between Kentucky and Ohio.
Traffic is being detoured at the I-275 interchange, although one northbound lane is open into Covington for passenger vehicles and trucks making local deliveries into Covington.
During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray says the project remains on track.
“Our plan includes challenges that the weather might present to us. We’ve been fortunate, however, that the weather has accommodated our schedule very well."
Progress this week includes the closing of the opening of the upper deck, according to Gray. “That opening was where the fire was the most intense, where we had to remove the steel beams that had been damaged by the fire, about 7,000 square feet. That has been done, and the support beams, steel beams, and with the metal deck where the concrete will be poured for the driving surface.”
He says two layers of rebar, or reinforcing steel, have been installed this week, which will reinforce the concrete driving surface. On Thursday, concrete will be poured for the driving surface of the upper deck, after which the curing process will take place the next several days.
Next week, concrete for the lower deck surface will be placed after it is milled to a depth of 2-3 inches.
“We’re now past the midpoint of this project to repair and reopen the Brent Spence Bridge,” Gray said. “We’ll be going from construction to completion in the next two weeks.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation has already awarded the state $12 million for the project, and Gray says the construction contract is just over $3.1 million. “There are other costs associated with the project. Costs for engineering, inspection and traffic management. We’re looking at the $12 million as a down payment.”
He said it was too early to say if they will go over the $12 million federal allocation and need to seek more federal funding.
Gray also reiterated that repair of the bridge is necessary not only to restore this important regional connection, but to ensure the long-term viability of the bridge, as well as the strong partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation, or ODOT.
“The Brent Spence was designed to carry approximately 80 – 100,000 vehicles per day; it carries twice that amount,” he said. “We appreciate the collaboration with our partners at ODOT as it relates to managing traffic during the closure as well as moving towards a new companion bridge that will provide additional capacity across the Ohio River.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.