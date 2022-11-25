TRI-COUNTY — The Christmas season is upon us and so are the parades as the cities throughout the Tri-County get set to get the community in the holiday spirit.
First on the schedule is the Randy Smith’s Christmas on Main parade in London which will be Friday, Dec. 2 beginning at 7 p.m. The theme is “Merry and Bright.” Although organizers prefer that participants register, anyone can arrive at the North Main Kroger parking lot until the parade begins and be part of the festivities. The parade will travel down Main Street to Carnaby Square.
The next night will be the Corbin Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will travel from Corbin City Hall down Main Street.
Applications to participate in the parade are available at www.corbinkytourism.com.
Barbourville will also host its parade on Dec. 3. The “I Believe in Santa Claus” Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m.
There will be prizes for best decorated floats and golf carts and side by sides, a new category this year.
The parade route will begin on North Main Street in front of First Baptist Church, then to Court Square to Knox Street, left on North Allison Avenue, left on Minton Drive, left on Lake Avenue, right on Judge Street, left to KY 1487 and left on North Main Street.
Those who want to participate need to message the “I Believe in Santa Claus” parade Facebook page to give parade organizers your name and type of entry.
The last parade will be the City of Williamsburg’s Christmas in a Small Town Parade. It will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and travel down Main Street.
The parade theme this year is “It’s a Peppermint Christmas.”
The application to participate in the parade is available on the City of Williamsburg’s Facebook page and must be turned into the Williamsburg Tourism office by Dec. 1.
