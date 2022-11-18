CORBIN — The Christmas Open House, an annual tradition in Corbin to kick off the holiday shopping season, is set for Sunday on Main Street.
The Christmas Open House is a special day for shoppers to support small and local businesses as well as an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit.
The event will be from 1-5 p.m. and will feature activities at Nibroc Park for kids.
“The biggest attraction is Santa Claus comes all the way from the North Pole,” Downtown Corbin Manager Maggy Monhollen said. “This year he will have a gift for every child that comes to see him.”
Santa’s mailbox located in Nibroc Park will also open and continue to stay open throughout the holiday season for kids to write to Santa.
During the Christmas Open House, there will be holiday-related arts and crafts available at the park.
First Baptist Church will offer free hot chocolate.
Cumberland Valley National Bank will serve Christmas cupcakes.
Baptist Health will also be on site with a goodie.
Free train rides will be provided by Hillview Stables.
There will also be inflatables.
“It’s our first celebration of Christmas,” Monhollen said.
Downtown merchants will open during the event and many will offer specials as well.
According to the American Independent Business Alliance (AIBA), when you shop local, approximately 48% of the cost of your purchase is recirculated back into the local economy.
Downtown Corbin’s newest business will be having its grand opening. Enchanted Boutique, located at the former Caboose location, 107 N. Main St., will open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“I love seeing the kids and their excitement when seeing Santa Claus,” Monhollen said of the Christmas Open House. “It’s an event that brings the community together in celebration.”
