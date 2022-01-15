With the new year officially underway, CHI Saint Joseph Health encourages community members to set a resolution to make wellness checks and health screenings a priority for 2022.
“Some people have hit pause on visiting their physicians for wellness checks or annual screenings over the past two years. We have seen the impact of delayed wellness checks and screenings, which aim to address potential health issues that, left undetected or untreated, can lead to serious problems down the road,” said Farhan Javaid, MD, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care in London. “We all need to take action to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy, and one of the easiest ways to do this is to visit your physician for check-ups.”
A yearly visit with your doctor is critical to help monitor your overall health and catch any potential issues that could cause problems down the road. Annual visits are also essential to stay on top of yearly immunizations, screenings, blood work and other tests to maintain your health.
Annual check-ups have become increasingly important for young adults. After high school, many people skip their yearly exams, leaving them vulnerable to living with possible health risks, including high blood pressure, diabetes or stroke. According to the American Heart Association Journals, hypertension affects one in eight adults ages 20 to 40 and can lead to heart disease, heart failure and stroke later in life.
CHI Saint Joseph Health also encourages everyone to schedule annual breast, prostate, vascular, and colon screenings to kick off the new year.
Mammography Screening
According to the National Cancer Institute, about 13 percent of women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. The American Cancer Society recommends that women begin annual mammogram screenings starting at age 40. According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), women at high risk or those with family history should begin yearly mammography screening at 25.
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate cancer affects about one in seven men nationwide and is the second most common type of cancer found in men. Generally, men should start screening by age 50. However, Black men and those with a family history of prostate cancer should be screened sooner, generally by age 40 or 45.
Prostate cancer may have no symptoms in its early stages and can only be detected by a blood test or physical exam. As the disease develops, you may experience a weaker flow of urine or difficulty emptying the bladder.
Vascular Screening
Vascular screenings are essential for detecting vascular problems, blockages, or symptoms of strokes and aneurysms before it's too late.
If you have a history of smoking, high blood pressure or cholesterol, heart disease, stroke or diabetes, have a family history of cardiovascular disease, or are over 50, a vascular screening could be a life-saving exam. This screening can locate plaque buildup and blood vessel blockages that could be putting you at risk for vascular disease.
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal cancer refers to cancer in either the colon or the rectum. The disease often develops slowly and typically begins with a polyp – a growth tissue that forms in the lining.
According to the American Cancer Society, in the United States, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death in men and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women. Colorectal cancer, however, is one of the most preventable cancers when diagnosed early.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if those 50 or older received annual screening tests, at least 60 percent of these deaths could have been avoided.
Start 2022 by being proactive in maintaining your long-term health. Schedule your screening with a primary care provider today. To find a health care provider near you, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/find-a-provider.
