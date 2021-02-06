LONDON — CHI Saint Joseph Health, including Saint Joseph London and CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group clinics and physician offices, are celebrating ‘A Year of Humankindness.’ The health care system launched the initiative internally in January and is working to spread the messaging across Kentucky starting this month.
“2020 was a difficult year, but it brought to the forefront the caring nature of our communities, especially as they supported, and continue to support, our health care heroes through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Murphy, vice president, Marketing and Communications, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “Humankindness has always been a part of who we are in our call to serve. Now, as we incorporate ‘Hello humankindness®’ as part of our brand messaging, we will find ways to recognize humankindness both inside our facilities and in our communities.”
Hello "humankindness" is the brand message for CommonSpirit Health, which was formed in 2019 by the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) and Dignity Health and is the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. Humankindness is the one word for the connection we share, the healing power in each of us. It is the ultimate principle that guides the work of CHI Saint Joseph Health, which is a part of CommonSpirit.
“While we do a good job celebrating major acts of charity, we often overlook the everyday humankindness that impacts so many people,” said Murphy. “It reminds us of the importance of showing kindness, not just during difficult times, but also during the everyday encounters we have with patients, colleagues and the community.”
Throughout the year, CHI Saint Joseph Health will look for ways to celebrate humankindness in its facilities and by its staff and providers, as well as within the community itself.
For more information, visit chisaintjosephhealth.org.
