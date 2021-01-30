CORBIN— CHI Saint Joseph Health has announced its recent acquisition of Bluegrass Medical Center, which will be led by Donnie Bunch, DO, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group. The southern Kentucky primary care organization was previously led by Dr. Mohammad Jawed, who recently passed away.
“For over 23 years, Dr. Jawed compassionately served his patients in southern Kentucky,” said Dr. Bunch. “Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued to display his selfless dedication to caring for others as a frontline worker. It is with the same spirit of responsibility and respect that we are committed to serving his patients.”
A native of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Dr. Bunch has practiced medicine in London, Kentucky, for the past 10 years. He will join Rebekah Cloud, APRN, to care for patients at the practice.
To schedule an appointment, please contact the office at 606.523.5402.
