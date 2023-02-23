On Tuesday, citizens let their voices be heard concerning the proposed changes to Roy Kidd Avenue presented in last month’s city commission meeting by Sherry Chappell, a representative for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The topic proved to be controversial. Concerned citizens took the opportunity to practice their public comment right during the special called meeting.
Business owners and locals who travel Roy Kidd Avenue, including Robert Hayes, Director of Corbin’s Housing Authority, discussed the pros and cons of the change.
Doctors Maria Cristina Atienza and Arden Acob Atienza were concerned the change would confuse their elderly patients and had concern for when it floods in the area.
“Our patients are 80-85 — change their route, they will have accidents,” Atienza declared.
A woman shared her concern for the extra difficulties it would cause for school traffic.
Another concerned citizen was upset when Mayor Razmus expressed her frustration with those who opposed the change.
He expressed his concern.
“I want to discuss this before you vote on this, not in your office. Being a tax payer and a citizen I have the right to speak.”
Two of the commissioners opposed the proposed changes. Brandon Shepherd had a petition of 133 signatures of citizens who opposed the change and presented data from the Corbin Police Department as shown.
“People sign those all the time,” Mayor Suzie Razmus said. “ I am not sure they understood the totality of this problem.”
The reasoning for the KTC pursuing the change on Roy Kidd Avenue was alleged high crash rates. The KTC data showed over five years, 20 accidents have occurred at the intersection of Roy Kidd and US 25W.
However, data from the Corbin Police Department shows intersections in the Corbin area with higher accident rates in which no proposed changes were made.
Mayor Razmus said the reasoning behind the changes was to solve the safety issue by eliminating the potential collision point. It would beautify the town, create more parking spaces for those who rent the Cooper building and allow historic buildings that are empty to have more parking and attract new businesses.
City commissioner Allison Moore expressed her concern for the large amount of disapproval in the room as the change would be no cost for the city.
Moore questioned Baker after the data from Corbin Police Department was presented. “Are you suggesting we are waiting for someone to die before we take action?”
Baker responded.
“I just think according to the stats, this is not a public emergency,” said Baker.
Despite the efforts of citizens and two commissioners, the vote passed. The entire board voted yes except for Brandon Shepherd and John Baker.
The Atienza’s expressed their thanks for Shepherd and Baker making them aware of the situation.
The Commissioners showed a letter from the board of education making a statement how school buses had a hard time turning at the intersection and the Corbin BOE was for the change.
The Atienzas’ practice is located just behind the BOE and no one notified them until less than a week before the commissioners meeting.
“We were blindsided we weren’t approached. No one approached us until Friday. “Atienza said. “Our emotions may have been different if communication had been better. We are the only independent practice here left and I feel no respect.”
However they said often we have to make sacrifices for the greater good. She just hoped her elderly patients would not be confused about the change and get in any wrecks. They are pursuing options to make their patients aware.
During the meeting, Mayor Razmus said if citizens did not like the change after a year, they would reevaluate it and possibly make changes.
Atienza said she hopes Razmus keeps her word.
Despite the vote not going in the favor Shepherd had wanted he said this is a great example of how local government should work.
“I think there were good points discussed. It’s why we are here, to discuss,” Shepherd said. “I think what you seen here tonight is how a city council or city commission should be operating .”
Shepherd says he hopes the citizens of Corbin continue to be involved in local government, that their voices are important.
“It would be great to have citizen involvement continue like this on a lot of things we do because they put us here,” Shepherd said. “We obviously want to follow their wishes in order to keep growing this town.”
Dr.Atienza shared her concerns.
“I think they already agreed to approve this before the meeting Tuesday, except for Brandon Shepherd and John Baker. That’s just my speculation.”
After the meeting, the Times-Tribune asked in an interview with Mayor Razmus how long this would take to become a reality for the community.
Razmus replied.
“I believe they letted for construction. They went ahead and letted it hoping this would go through. I’m not sure, that’s a question for Marlon.”
Marlon Sams, city manager said on Wednesday according to the District 11 highway department, it will be late April or first of May when construction begins.
“I hope this would be a positive move for this city,” Razmus said. “I appreciate them coming coming and addressing their concerns.”
