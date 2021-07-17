According to the Pentagon, customers save 35-40% on average compared to commercial travel pricing by using AFT. This includes discounted rates on hotels (up to 60%), airfare, rental cars, vacation packages, event tickets and cruises.
“Sixteen million veterans will now be able to access the American Forces Travel website, joining the 10 million active-duty, guard and reserve service members, family members, DOD civilians and other patrons who are already receiving the benefit,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Patricia “Patty” Montes Barron. “We are committed to providing quality-of-life programs to our military community, which includes our honorably discharged veterans.”
The change will not affect access for existing patrons, and the increased customer base will allow AFT to negotiate better prices for its customers.
AFT launched in 2019 as the only official joint service morale, welfare and recreation leisure travel website exclusively for DOD patrons. In addition to improving access to DOD’s morale. Welfare and recreation benefits, or MWR, every booking on American Forces Travel generates revenue to support critical quality-of-life programs for service members and families.
To access the exclusive military discount pricing on travel products, visit the American Forces Travel website. Proof of eligibility is required.
According to the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, there are approximately 295,000 veterans in the state.
