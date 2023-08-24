CORBIN — City and state officials are wanting the public to be aware of some major changes coming to Roy Kidd Avenue.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 11 announced Tuesday that the street will be closed starting Tuesday, September 5, through Friday, September 22, as crews work to accommodate a new one-way traffic pattern from Kentucky Street to North Depot Street.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, follow signed detour, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area for the project — the time of which may be adjusted in case of inclement weather or other unforeseen delays.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
The change was first approved by the Corbin City Commission back in February. In a separate action this week, city commissioners approved an ordinance that will soon prohibit parking between Hamlin Street and Ford Street.
