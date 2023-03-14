CORBIN — Southeastern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosted its March luncheon at the Corbin Center.
Special guest speakers included Kristin Bingham, Alzheimer’s Association Director of Development, and Alan Keck, the mayor of Somerset who is campaigning for state governor.
“There is about six million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s and about 75,000 of them are right here in Kentucky,” Bingham stated.
Bingham shared ways the business community can get involved with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, have educational workshops in the business focused on Alzheimer’s and give resources for those who may be affected by the disease.
For 24/7 support of those who have someone in their life that has been affected by Alzheimer’s, a phone line open for anyone to call that needs guidance in caring for a loved one or emotional support. The number is (800) 272-3900.
“They are there to help talk you through if you are having a hard time caring for someone or even you may think someone is showing signs of the disease and aren’t sure what to do,” Bingham said.
Currently there is no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease. However, the University of Kentucky is working with a $577,000 grant toward research efforts to learn more about the disease.
The Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Mayor Keck, who is a running candidate for state governor, spoke on his vision for Kentucky and the work he has done to see growth in the Somerset business community. His plan is to take some of the same strategies into the state scene and see our state grow to its potential.
“We wanted to build a community where everyone felt like they could thrive and succeed, where their investments would bear fruit,” Keck said. “So often, in the small towns of Kentucky the good ole boys will push business out because they don’t want wage hikes or competition. We wanted to create an environment [where] everyone can do well and we did that in Somerset and we can do that for the state.”
Keck shared how he is from a normal Kentucky family who has had to face the struggles of being working parents to young children while chasing a career in politics and business. His experiences gained throughout his entrepreneurial-enriched life has inspired his focus on the Kentucky family in his campaign for state governor.
“Here’s what happens when families do better. You don’t have much crime and you don’t have as much drug use. If they get off on the strong start on the work ethic in the family like the people in this room and the generations before us who showed up and worked hard for every thing they have, we will see more success in the state,” Keck said. “That’s how this country was built. It was built on a foundation of faith and family and we need a governor who is going to celebrate that and encourage that.”
Keck shared his unique idea of sliding scale benefits to reward the working poor rather than those sitting at home.
“It’s time to get Kentuckians back to work,” Keck exclaimed.
Another main focus was his message of backing the blue and first responders.
You can learn more about Keck’s campaign for governor at keckforky.com.
The lunch came to a close with Vice President of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber Lisa Harrison praising the members of the local commerce.
“We are a cheerleader team for each other we build each other up; we network with one another and help each other,” Harrison said. “I always said the sign of a good town and good business community is a strong chamber. I think this is what we have here with Corbin and Williamsburg together.”
Every year, The Times Tribune gives a portion of their ad sales back to the chamber and they use it for their work-ready program.
The Times-Tribune presented a $2,900 check to the chamber and it was received by Executive Director Bruce Carpenter.
“Corporate sponsorships like this one enable us to give back to the community and the school systems,” Carpenter said. “We thank you all.”
As those in attendance left, each woman who attended was given a red rose in honor of International Women’s Day.
