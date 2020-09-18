Gov. Andy Beshear said 628 new cases were reported to state health officials, down nearly 150 from Wednesday’s 776. Children under 18 made up 76 of the new cases, and the total since the first positive case was reported on March 6 now stands at 59,370.
The positivity rate dropped for the third straight day and now stands at 3.82 percent, based on a seven-day rolling average.
“While 628 cases is lower than we’ve had on many Thursday,” Beshear stated, “it’s still a sad and difficult equation that our number of cases times our mortality rate equal the number of Kentuckians we lose. So, we want to bring that number down even with our positivity rate coming down.”
He also announced 11 more deaths due to n COVID-19. “They include people who are loved by their communities, their families and what we see is we lose people throughout all age ranges.”
This brings the total in Kentucky to 1,093, which the Governor says we see all across Kentucky. “If you don’t think you know someone we’ve lost because of COVID, I’m not sure you’ve talked to enough people around you. It’s touched everybody in multiple ways.”
The latest deaths were a 70-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man from Daviess County; three men, ages 75, 83 and 93, from Fayette County; an 84-year-old man from Franklin County; a 76-year-old woman from Jackson County; an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County; two women, ages 77 and 90, from Madison County; and an 83-year-old woman from Webster County.
As of Thursday, there have been at least 1,101,279 coronavirus tests performed in the state and at least 11,109 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The Governor announced earlier this week that restaurants and bars were allowed to be open an hour later, but said Thursday there are no plans to immediately increase capacities at businesses and other facilities.
“We have to look at the overall number of contacts in the state,” he said, “Those are about to go up significantly both with sports, and as we are about to see children resuming in-person classes in many parts of Kentucky on September 28. Because of that, we are not likely to increase capacity at different areas, until we can ensure that we can not only get kids back in the classroom but keep them and the faculty safe.”
For those who are receiving the three weeks of an extra $400 in unemployment, Beshear says it is going to recipients in three phases. One phase has already gone out, another was to begin going out Thursday night, with the third phase in the next several days.
You can read about other key updates, actions and information from the Beshear administration on the response to the pandemic at kycovid19.ky.gov.
The governor’s next scheduled press briefing will be held Monday at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on his Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.