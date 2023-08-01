WILLIAMSBURG — The case against a woman accused of fleeing the scene of a death investigation has been dismissed.
Kelly N. Troglen, 43, was arrested on July 22 on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and tampering with physical evidence in connection to a death investigation that the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office had initiated the day prior.
According to a release from WCSO last week, no foul play was suspected in the death but Troglen was a witness accused of fleeing the scene while Deputy Brentley Patrick was attempting life-saving measures on the victim and had ordered her to remain.
It was also alleged the witness tampered with physical evidence important to the investigation before fleeing the scene. According to the arrest citation, another witness had seen Troglen throw paper that had initially been near the victim.
The case against Troglen was dismissed on Monday as part of a scheduled preliminary hearing in Whitley District Court.
However, Troglen is scheduled to enter a plea on a charge of methamphetamine possession later this month in Whitley Circuit Court. She had waived indictment by the grand jury in April for that case to be prosecuted through the Rocket Docket.
