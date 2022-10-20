WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury has indicted a local man for murder in connection of a fatal shooting that occurred last month on Patrick Hollow Road.
Martin Allen Canada, 49, was taken into custody early on the morning of September 16 by Kentucky State Police in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred the night of September 14 on Patrick Hollow Road.
According to a release from KSP Post 11, troopers were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. to the scene where preliminary investigation indicated that Whitley County 911 was notified of a physical altercation between Canada and Kyle W. Chadwell, 31, of Williamsburg.
During the investigation, according to the release, it was determined that Canada shot Chadwell during the fight.
Chadwell was taken by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health of Corbin, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley and subsequently taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
Canada was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center at 2:58 a.m. September 16. He remained lodged there at press time in lieu of a $250,000 cash bond following Monday’s indictment.
KSP Detective Aaron Peace led the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by other Post 11 personnel, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County EMS and Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
