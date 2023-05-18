TRI-COUNTY — Local voter turnout was relatively low in Tuesday’s Primary Election but results fell in line with the statewide totals.
The gubernatorial race mirrors that of four years ago, when then-Attorney General Andy Beshear won the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Governor Matt Bevin.
This time around, it’s Republican AG Daniel Cameron who’ll be challenging the incumbent Beshear come November. If he succeeds, Cameron will not only be repeating history but blazing a new trail as Kentucky’s first Black governor.
In Whitley County, Beshear handily won the Democrat nomination with 309 votes to Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young’s 16 votes and Peppy Martin’s nine votes.
In Laurel County, Beshear garnered 573 votes to Young’s 32 and Martin’s 24.
In Knox County, the incumbent got 342 votes to Young’s 18 and Martin’s 15.
Across the commonwealth, Beshear would win the Democratic nomination with 91 percent of the votes cast.
Cameron similarly dominated the Republican nomination, though with 12 in that race, it would have been near impossible to match Beshear’s percentage margin.
In Whitley County, Cameron won with 1,863 votes compared to runner-up Ryan Quarles’ 658 votes followed by Kelly Craft with 551 votes, Eric Deters with 196 votes, Alan Keck with 124, Mike Harmon with 68, David O. Cooper with 13, Robbie C. Smith and Jacob Clark with 11, Dennis Ray Ormerod and Johnny Ray Rice with nine and Bob DeVore with six.
In Laurel County, Cameron won with 2,972 votes compared to runner-up Quarles’ 1,648 votes followed by Craft with 1,320 votes, Deters with 285 votes, Keck with 192, Harmon with 146, Smith with 27, Clark with 18, Ormerod and Cooper with 15, Rice with 12 and DeVore with 10.
In Knox County, Cameron won with 1,205 votes compared to runner-up Craft’s 713 votes followed by Quarles with 514 votes, Deters with 140 votes, Keck with 92, Harmon with 71, Smith with 17, Rice with 12, Ormerod and Cooper with 10, DeVore with 8 and Clark with 7.
General Cameron won the Republican nomination for Kentucky Governor with 48 percent of the vote.
In addition to the governor’s race, voters also picked nominees for the commonwealth’s other constitutional offices:
Secretary of State
Republicans
- Incumbent Michael Adams— 1,925 in Whitley; 1,554 in Knox; 3,800 in Laurel
Stephen L. Knipper — 773 in Whitley, 595 in Knox; 1,381 in Laurel
Allen Maricle — 94 in Whitley, 308 in Knox; 728 in Laurel
Auditor of Public Accounts
Republicans
- Allison Ball— 2,346 in Whitley; 1,752 in Knox; 4,359 in Laurel
Derek Petteys — 159 in Whitley; 650 in Knox; 1,480 in Laurel
State Treasurer
Republicans
- Mark H. Metcalf— 1,822 in Whitley, 1,727 in Knox; 3,722 in Laurel
Andrew Cooperrider — 154 in Whitley; 375 in Knox; 1,000 in Laurel
O.C. “OJ” Oleka — 629 in Whitley; 358 in Knox; 1,087 in Laurel
Commissioner of Agriculture
Democrats
- Sierra J. Enlow— 178 in Whitley; 151 in Knox; 305 in Laurel
Mikael Malone — 133 in Whitley; 179 in Knox; 237 in Laurel
Republicans
- Jonathan Shell— 1,814 in Whitley; 1,092 in Knox; 3,718 in Laurel
Richard Heath — 1,289 in Whitley; 1,369 in Knox; 2,207 in Laurel.
Indicates the statewide winner. Samantha Mills contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.