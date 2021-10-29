FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and 20 of his counterparts from other states across the country have sent a letter to President Biden challenging the administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement for federal contractors.
The attorneys general write in the letter that the mandate stands on shaky legal grounds, is propped up by inconsistent federal directives, and requires compliance on an unworkable timeline in the midst of a supply-chain crisis. The attorneys general strongly urge the administration to halt implementation of the mandate.
“The Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors places an increasing strain on businesses and agencies throughout the country at a time when they are already facing worker shortages and supply chain disruptions,” Cameron stated. “This policy encroaches on the prerogatives of countless Americans, and there are significant concerns with the legality and consistency of the mandate that must be addressed by the President.”
According to the website USASpending.gov, in fiscal year 2021, the federal government awarded $9.2 billion in 32,115 contracts for work done in Kentucky. Cameron says that as various agencies have begun to issue implementing memoranda and guidance regarding the vaccination requirement, contractors have faced a series of conflicting directives. Instead of assistance from the administration in making sense of the inconsistencies, contractors have faced short deadlines coupled with the threat of losing contracts for non-compliance.
Attorney General Cameron joined the letter alongside attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
You can read the letter from the attorneys general to the President here.
While Florida’s attorney general is not among those who signed the letter, that state sued President Biden's administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors, opening yet another battleground between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the White House.
The lawsuit, announced by DeSantis at a news conference on Thursday, alleges the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law.
