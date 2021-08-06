The Fancy Farm Picnic takes place at St. Jerome’s Church in the small Graves County community of Fancy Farm in far western Kentucky, as it has since 1880 when the congregation began serving lots of barbeque as a church fundraiser.
It did not become Kentucky’s top political event until 1931 when A.B. “Happy” Chandler made an appearance while campaigning for lieutenant governor, and since then, it has served in election years as the traditional kick-off to the fall campaign season.
The emcee of the event, who often serves as a referee and has to cut-off speakers who exceed their time limit, alternates between a Republican and a Democrat. This year is the Democrats’ turn with former Secretary of State Bob Babbage serving in the role.
There is no fall general election this year, but that has not stopped a number of political figures from committing to attend Saturday.
They include the area’s General Assembly members, Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, and Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield. First District Congressman James Comer, who represents western Kentucky and is being mentioned as a possible candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2023, has also agreed to speak.
State Auditor Mike Harmon, who has already announced his intent to run for Governor in 2023, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, another potential candidate, have also confirmed appearances for the event.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last week that he would attend, as did Court of Appeals Judge J. Chris McNeill of Paducah.
Kentucky’s two U.S. Senators, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, are among the Republicans who will not attend, due to the infrastructure bill being debated in Washington. Another is State Treasurer Allison Ball, who recently gave birth to her second child.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman have also declined. In a statement, the governor’s office said, “With no elections scheduled for 2021, the governor will be spending that weekend with his family making up for opportunities lost during the pandemic and the lieutenant governor will be volunteering in the commonwealth alongside her family.”
The delta variant of COVID-19 has also posed a concern, the governor’s office said.
Democrats in Kentucky are hosting a counter-event in Louisville that they are calling “FancyVaxx,” to promote getting vaccinated against COVID.
It will be held at the IUE-CWA Union Hall, 5153 Poplar Level Road, from noon until 2 p.m., or until there are no more people in line needing vaccines.
Because Louisville usually sends a large delegation to Fancy Farm and will not do so this year, organizers say a donation will be sent to St. Jerome Church.
