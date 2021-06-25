The Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions, and the Biden Administration removed the amendment language from its proposed budget, despite its inclusion in federal budgets for the last 45 years, according to Cameron.
“The Biden Administration’s omission of the Hyde Amendment from its proposed budget is disappointing and runs contrary to the values and beliefs of Kentuckians, who unapologetically stand for life,” he said. “Throughout its history, the Hyde Amendment has received bipartisan support, and now the Biden Administration wants to reverse course and require taxpayers to pay for abortion procedures. We’re urging Congress to restore the Hyde Amendment and respect the conscience of Americans who value life and oppose abortion.”
In the letter, the attorneys general explain the importance of continuing to include the Hyde Amendment in the budget and urge Congress to resist President Biden’s efforts to force taxpayers who object to abortions to pay for them.
The letter states that “the key to the Hyde Amendment’s four-and-a-half-decades longevity is that its purpose is clear and commonsensical: it prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions (with exceptions), on the basis that a great many taxpayers object to abortion on moral or religious grounds and, therefore, it is unconscionable to force them to pay for abortions by using their tax dollars for that purpose.”
The letter also notes President Biden’s past support of the Hyde Amendment. In a 1994 letter, then-Senator Biden wrote that “those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.”
The coalition urges President Biden to not play politics with the issue of life, writing that “unborn life might be nothing more than a matter of politics for the administration, but it is something quite different for us: the policy in question is one of life or death.”
Attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia, joined Cameron in sending the letter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.