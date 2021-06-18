HARROGATE, TENNESSEE — Caleb Deaton of London, Kentucky, received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) in Harrogate, Tennessee, on May 22, 2021. Deaton attended the University of the Cumberlands for undergraduate studies.
Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The LMU-College of Veterinary Medicine is located on LMU's main campus in Harrogate, Tennessee, with additional academic facilities in nearby Lee County, Virginia. LMU-CVM is an integral part of the University's medical programs and provides real-world, community-based education in a collaborative learning environment. For more information about LMU-CVM, call 1.800.325.0900, ext. 6600 or visit us online at vetmed.LMUnet.edu.
