WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Police Department has a new chief.
Last Monday, Williamsburg City Council officially voted to welcome Jason Cadell as the Williamsburg Police Chief.
Caddell had been appointed interim chief September 12, by Mayor Roddy Harrison following the retirement of Wayne Bird at the end of August.
The new chief brings over 20 years of law enforcement experience to the post.
“He’s orchestrated the escorts for the car rallies that we’ve had. Not just that, but also he’s into looking up grants for some of the things that the police department needs. I’ve also got to watch him in action with the public and with the department as well and I think he’s doing a bang-up job,” said Mayor Harrison before he asked council members for a motion to make Caddell the permanent police chief.
Council member Laurel West moved for the mayor’s recommendation with a second by Richard Foley. The motion carried with claps and a congratulations to Caddell from Harrison.
“The difference between me and Wayne,” Caddell said in reference to the former chief Bird, “is I’m more of a get-the-public-involved kinda guy. (I) always have been. That’s the biggest thing we’ve missed over the last little bit and I would like to fix that.”
“Are you having any luck with applicants at this point?” asked council member Loren Connell in reference to hiring new officers.
“We have some applications,” the new chief responded. “We have about four openings. We have three college and a school resource opening. We have two in the process right now. One of them didn’t make it (because) he wasn’t a very good fit. I’m doing things a little different. I interview them and then I’m asking them to ride with other guys. Those are the guys who have to work with them. If there’s conflicts that they can’t work together, I want their (current officers) opinion. I don’t want to put a bunch of people on a shift who cannot stand each other. That makes it really hard to do your job.”
A few chuckles chorused through the room before more discussion about the hiring process for police officers, such as psychiatric evaluations, which Caddell revealed are usually pretty accurate.
After thanking Chief Caddell, the council’s discussion went to setting the times for Halloween.
“I’d like to set Halloween this year on October 31. That’s a Monday this year from from 5:30 to 7:30 (p.m.),” Mayor Harrison said. “We’re always on the 31st unless it falls on a Sunday.”
That motion passed.
In other business, Mayor Harrison informed the council that the city had opened bids for the new attraction at the waterpark. It will be called Burg Island and will have over three waterslides.
“I’m really hoping the bids come in like bids for the sewer expansion — under what we were estimating,” the mayor said. “Now, I’m a little worried. Gas prices are going back up. It could affect that bid so keep your fingers crossed.”
Harrison went on to inform the council that they have ordered the attraction.
“I’m really excited,” he added. “If you want to rent it for a day or an evening with someone it will be structurally made so it can be that.”
Harrison revealed that additional land has been purchased for Burg Island.
Mayor Harrison also revealed that he spoke with Williamsburg Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe about where they could possibly have pickleball tournaments as residents have been asking.
“We had some questions from you guys the other day about pickleball,” Mayor Harrison said. “We were going to put some pickleball out at the waterpark as part of the expansion and we’ve had several calls about, ‘please get pickleball started.’ Then it kinda hit me, well, we have a basketball court of our own. I called Alvin, and asked, ‘How often is that blue basketball court (used)?’”
There could potentially be three courts at the community center, though many details are still up for discussion.
