CORBIN — Tuesday was a big day for Corbin as local and state dignitaries, led by Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), took in some of the community’s newer economic projects.
PEPSI-COLA BOTTLING OF CORBIN
The day centered in and around the Southern Kentucky Business Park — beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently completed Pepsi Corbin Distribution Center.
The new facility expands upon the warehouse capacity at the original bottling plant still going strong on Cumberland Falls Highway. The project has created 85 new jobs at the center along with another 25 jobs at the plant.
Pepsi Corbin remains a family-owned business as it moves toward its 85th anniversary this fall, serving 10 counties in southeastern Kentucky since Jack and Kathryn Day purchased the franchise back in 1938.
General Manager Buddy Lewis noted Tuesday that the distribution center had been 61 years in the making.
“1962 was the last time that Pepsi-Cola Corbin as a company moved into a facility that was totally dedicated to them,” Lewis explained. “Here we are 61 years later with the privilege to let you all see the fruits of the family, the fruits of the community, the fruits of our employees so that we’re able to expand.”
Today, the Corbin operation is the highest per-capita Pepsi bottler in the world and was a finalist for ‘Bottler of the Year’ in 2022.
The need for the expansion is driven by increased production in the manufacturing facility—which ships to 71 warehouses in 19 states—with two additional shifts, and the addition of new products and channels in the base business. The 24-acre and 60,000 square-foot warehouse gives the business the ability to expand for growth.
Lewis thanked the Southern Kentucky Economic Development Authority for partnering with the company to encourage community growth before asking Sen. Stivers to say a few words.
“This industrial park was one of the original coal county industrial parks that was funded through coal severance tax,” Sen. Stivers said.
What sets the Corbin park apart from the others which were established around 2000, the senate president continued, is that it’s the only one that is on track to be filled.
“The other ones have not had the successes that this one has had,” Stivers said. “A lot of that goes to [Southern Kentucky Development Authority Director] Bruce [Carpenter] and his group for working through this — recruiting individuals, recruiting companies to come in here with more to do.”
Sen. Stivers also credited former governor Steve Beshear for his help in ensuring that the park’s roads and infrastructure were completed.
“When you think about the impact of what is being opened here today,” he said, “it doesn’t just impact a small, siloed area; it impacts about a seven-county region with the jobs it creates, the taxes and the opportunities that come from here.”
Sen. Stivers mentioned State Representatives Tom O’Dell Smith and Nick Wilson, who were also in attendance, when talking about how the legislature has been working to make the commonwealth as business friendly as possible.
The senator closed by thanking the family ownership for their “investment and expansion in this region.”
“They have been the ones who have really helped make these visions come to light,” Lewis added, “and the ones who not only had a love for the community…but they’ve also had a vision for this place to be a family-owned business. We’re now in the third and fourth generation of that, and we’re looking to continue on.”
In addition to PepsiCo representatives, Lewis pointed out the presence of franchise partners Keurig-Dr. Pepper and Ale-8-One.
NEW SPEC BUILDING PLANNED
The next stop was a nearby site in the business park where the ground was still a bit too wet from recent rains for breaking.
That didn’t stop the group from celebrating the certified Build-Ready site to be constructed on Lots 7-8 at the business park.
The $3.78 million project is being funded in part through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI) and other state support as a partnership involving the City of Corbin, Southeast Kentucky Industrial Development Authority, and Bell, Knox and Whitley counties.
“As we continue to see Kentucky make economic strides in light of the business-friendly policies put in place since 2017, I am pleased Corbin is a beneficiary of one of the multitudes of efforts,” Stivers stated.
Build-Ready sites are constructed to attract job-creating industries to an area by offering land and a foundation prepared for needed infrastructure such as plumbing. There are approximately 25 pad-ready sites across the commonwealth awaiting investment.
The Corbin spec building is set to cover 105,000 square feet.
“I am committed to advancing our region and promoting a more prosperous economy for those of us who are blessed to call this our home,” Stivers said. “You can trust your Kentucky General Assembly to continue promoting the right policies to make that reality more achievable.”
CUMBERLAND RUN
The day ended with a stop by the Cumberland Run harness track that is nearing completion. The $80 million facility will feature a five-eighths-mile limestone track, historical horse racing terminals, self-betting terminals and a restaurant.
