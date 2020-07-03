BURNSIDE, Ky. — A Burnside man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Sloans Valley area of southern Pulaski County.
Bobby Ray Ross, 65, of Incline Road, Burnside, was arrested at the scene by Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff's Office. Ross was charged with one count of murder, one count of criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
When Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies Nathan Meadows, Austin Swartz and Stephen Alexander responded to the scene, they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Estle "Toby" Ridner, 47, of Burnside, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pulaski County Deputy Coroner Keith Price.
The second gunshot victim, Danny Ridner, 45, of Waynesburg, was treated at the scene by EMS personnel and transported to the Tateville Fire Department where he was airlifted by Air Methods to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Ridner was suffering from gunshot wounds to the hand and leg, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
As of Friday afternoon, Danny Ridner's condition was not available from UK.
Speck said Ross' wanton endangerment charges were for discharging a firearm in the direction of Sharlene Helton, 46, and Tony Ridner, 43, both of Burnside.
The call came into the Pulaski County 911 Center at approximately 9:20 p.m.
PCSO Major Jeff Hancock said Friday that the shootings resulted from "a neighborhood dispute." Deputies first responded to 452 Incline Road, the home of one of the victims, while Ross' address is 454 Incline Road. While he couldn't release specific details, the major explained that the altercation took place outside the residences, where the property "runs together."
Sheriff's units were assisted at the scene by troopers from the Kentucky State Police, the Burnside Police Department and volunteers from the Tateville Fire Department.
Bobby Ray Ross was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Due to the holiday, Ross can't be arraigned until Monday.
The investigation is continuing by Lieutenant Jones and the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.
