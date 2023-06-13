CORBIN — As we kick off the final full week of Spring, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is hoping everyone will wrap their fingers around the delicious burgers being offered now through Saturday as part of Burger Week 2023.
There are nine restaurants participating in the second edition of the 2023 foodie series after Restaurant Week in March — four of whom will also be looking to win a “Golden Ticket” to the World Food Championships this fall in Dallas.
All are vying for the traveling People’s Choice Award trophy that will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com. Try them all and vote for your favorite!
Icehouse Restaurant and Bar
606-261-7588
899 KY 26
Owner — Samantha Buttery. Kitchen Manager — Amy Holland.
Hours — Wednesday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.
Burger — Italian Cheesy Burger: Perfectly seasoned beef patty with white American cheese, cheese curds, topped with marinara sauce, banana peppers, grilled onions and peppers on a toasted bun. Price is $12 including fries.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week?
We chose this burger because it’s nothing that we have seen on our menu. We wanted to create something that was different and very cheesy. It’s so delicious.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks?
We love to participate to show off our skills.
What would the People’s Choice Award mean to the restaurant?
It would show everyone in town that we are not just a bar but a great restaurant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.