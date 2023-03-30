WILLIAMSBURG — The community gathered on Tuesday at the Whitley County Health Department for an opportunity to talk about how bullying affects youth in our community and what we can do to change the attitudes of those who tolerate bullying behaviors.
Many of the 26 individuals in attendance were members of school boards, first responders, educators and health professionals in the local area.
Marcy Rein, Director of the Whitley County Health Department, said the role of the health department is to create opportunities to start conversations about what we do know about topics like bullying.
The forum created that space in a unique way with white boards headlined with a question. Participants could then answer the question on a sticky note and anonymously contribute to the conversation what they knew about bullying from the experiences they have had in their life.
Questions presented were:
Where is bullying happening?
Why are you here today?
Where is bullying happening?
How is bullying affecting our community?
What can we do about it?
“We want to pull together what they put on their sticky notes and hopefully come up with some solutions directed toward the community in specific ways,” Rein said. “Hopefully we can help them overcome some of that or help the community learn more about what they can do.”
In addition to Rein, speakers included Health Educator Kathleen Croley from the Whitley County Health Department and Angelika Weaver, a victim advocate representing the city of Williamsburg and Cumberland River Green Dot.
Some topics covered were statistics on bullying, how to navigate addressing bullying, forms of bullying, who gets bullied and the mental and physical health impacts bullying have on children and adolescents.
Some 22 percent of students ages 12-18 were bullied at school in 2019 according to data presented by professionals at the forum. The participants agreed that the statistic seemed low or under reported.
School-aged children deal with bullying in many different ways. However, the most common way to get bullied was spreading rumors, mocking and cyber bullying through social media platforms that can often go unnoticed.
Everyone can be bullied not just children. Adults often experience bullying in the work place — it just presents itself in different ways as we get older.
The most common age to experience bullying was in middle school.
“We often think of bullying affecting mental health and being related to negative outcomes like depression, anxiety and harm to oneself but bullying also affects physical health,” Croley said.
The chemical cortisol is released when one is stressed and studies have shown that it can impact brain development in children which may impact the current and future state of an individuals mental health. This can follow a person throughout their lifetime if not addressed.
Bullying affects people long after the bullying has taken place.
“We all have a role in addressing bullying. It has to be an ongoing effort. Bullying is not acceptable,” Rein said. “Everyone has to do something, not everything.”
Sadly, Croley shared that often sympathy for those who get bullied does not always translate into action.
Weaver mentioned the importance of speaking up when you see bullying is taking place and shared the resources Green Dot has to offer to be a resource for those being bullied or know someone that is.
If anyone is interested in learning more about Green Dot, they can follow the Cumberland River Green Dot Instagram page @crgreendot to get educational information on how to overcome violence in our community and resources available.
Soon, you can access the information presented at the Bullying Forum for yourself through whitleycountyhealthdepartment.com.
For more information on bullying, check out stopbullying.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.