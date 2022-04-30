WILLIAMSBURG — A recently convicted murderer and a man facing a murder charge failed in an attempted escape Friday night from the Whitley County Detention Center.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Whitley County Detention Center around 10:16 p.m. as Paul Brock and Nicholas Rucker were reportedly attempting to escape.
Brock, 41, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in March for the murders of Mary Jackson, Tiffany Myers, Aaron Byers, the fetal homicide for Myers’ unborn child and tampering with physical evidence.
Rucker, 40, is accused of killing his girlfriend Vicki S. Conner on May 22, 2019. Rucker fled the scene and continued to elude police until a tip was received in the early hours of July 4, 2019 that he had been spotted at a residence on Meadow Lark Circle in Corbin, where deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department located him walking out of a wood line and through the backyard of a residence.
Rucker was also indicted by a Laurel County grand jury on murder charges in 1998 for killing his infant son by shaking him. He was sentenced to 20 years for the murder charge on April 19, 1999, but was released after 12 years.
All inmates are accounted for as of Saturday morning and the incident is under investigation according to law enforcement officials. Police believe there were other individuals involved in the attempted escape including some not within the jail.
