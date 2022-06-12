MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge replacement project in Whitley County is expected to start on Monday, June 20.
This Whitley County bridge project replaces the Mossy Gap Road bridge over Poplar Creek.
Traffic control signage is being placed this week and the project will require a full closure of the existing bridge and a traffic detour utilizing Mossy Gap Road, KY 92, and Poplar Creek Road. The detour will be in effect for up to 60 days.
The new bridge is expected to open to traffic by Friday, August 19.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.govor contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Whitley_MossyGapRoad_Bridge.jpg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.